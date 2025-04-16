The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

ChatGPT Edu now available to all SFSU students

What is ChatGPT Edu and how is it different from ChatGPT?
Byline photo of Diego Camargo
Diego Camargo, Staff ReporterApr 16, 2025
Neal Wong
A laptop with San Francisco State University’s version of ChatGPT Edu on a browser. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Yesterday afternoon, students at San Francisco State University were notified that they have access to ChatGPT Education, also known as ChatGPT Edu.

In a school-wide email announcing the launch of the new software, Information Technology said ChatGPT Edu is “a secure, AI-powered assistant specifically for higher education.”

A screenshot from SFSU’s version of ChatGPT Edu. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

ChatGPT Edu gives students access to a premium version of the ChatGPT software, GPT-4o. Improved features include advanced capabilities, such as enhanced language quality, speed and support for over 50 languages.

It also allows building GPTs, which are custom versions of ChatGPT. With higher message limits compared to the free version, it also includes advanced data analytics, web browsing and document summarization capabilities. 

A significant feature different from the standard version of ChatGPT is that conversations and data held in ChatGPT Edu aren’t used to train the OpenAI model.

In February, the California State University system announced in a press release that it had signed an 18-month contract with OpenAI to become the first AI-empowered university system.

In the same release, Leah Belsky, the vice president and general manager of education at OpenAI, said AI is crucial to the future of education.

“It is critical that the entire ecosystem … work together to ensure that all students globally have access to AI and develop the skills to use it responsibly,” Belsky said.

Students and faculty have mixed reactions to the new software launch.

Ali Kashani, a political philosophy professor at SFSU, told Golden Gate Xpress in March that AI could do more harm than good.

“It doesn’t generate any original knowledge,” Kashani said. “Whatever knowledge is out there is human knowledge. Therefore, if there are any biases, it also goes into the system.”

The university will be hosting an introduction workshop about ChatGPT Edu on April 16 at 2 p.m. over Zoom.

About the Contributors
Diego Camargo
Diego Camargo, Staff Reporter
Diego Camargo (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in Latin studies. Diego lives in San Francisco while attending San Francisco State but was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. Diego likes to watch sports, listen to music and play video games during his free time.  Diego Camargo (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en estudios latinos. Diego vive en San Francisco mientras asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, pero nació y creció en el Valle de San Fernando, en el sur de California. En su tiempo libre, a Diego le gusta ver deportes, escuchar música y jugar videojuegos.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].