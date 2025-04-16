ChatGPT Edu now available to all SFSU students

Yesterday afternoon, students at San Francisco State University were notified that they have access to ChatGPT Education, also known as ChatGPT Edu.

In a school-wide email announcing the launch of the new software, Information Technology said ChatGPT Edu is “a secure, AI-powered assistant specifically for higher education.”

ChatGPT Edu gives students access to a premium version of the ChatGPT software, GPT-4o. Improved features include advanced capabilities, such as enhanced language quality, speed and support for over 50 languages.

It also allows building GPTs, which are custom versions of ChatGPT. With higher message limits compared to the free version, it also includes advanced data analytics, web browsing and document summarization capabilities.

A significant feature different from the standard version of ChatGPT is that conversations and data held in ChatGPT Edu aren’t used to train the OpenAI model.

In February, the California State University system announced in a press release that it had signed an 18-month contract with OpenAI to become the first AI-empowered university system.

In the same release, Leah Belsky, the vice president and general manager of education at OpenAI, said AI is crucial to the future of education.

“It is critical that the entire ecosystem … work together to ensure that all students globally have access to AI and develop the skills to use it responsibly,” Belsky said.

Students and faculty have mixed reactions to the new software launch.

Ali Kashani, a political philosophy professor at SFSU, told Golden Gate Xpress in March that AI could do more harm than good.

“It doesn’t generate any original knowledge,” Kashani said. “Whatever knowledge is out there is human knowledge. Therefore, if there are any biases, it also goes into the system.”

The university will be hosting an introduction workshop about ChatGPT Edu on April 16 at 2 p.m. over Zoom.