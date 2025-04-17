The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

UC Berkeley students rally against Trump

Students and community members protested against the Trump administration’s policies affecting higher education and academic freedom
Byline photo of Julian Mullan
Byline photo of Christopher Roberts
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Julian Mullan, Christopher Roberts, and Neal WongApr 17, 2025
Christopher Roberts
Protesters at Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Christopher Roberts / Golden Gate Xpress)

Approximately 500 UC Berkeley students, faculty and community members gathered at Sproul Plaza today to participate in the national “Day Of Action For Higher Education” protest against what participants described as the Trump administration’s policies affecting educational funding and academic freedom.

The demonstration began at 11:30 a.m. with a march around UC Berkeley’s campus before returning to the plaza for a rally that started around noon and continued until approximately 2 p.m.

“It is always important to defend public education, especially under the attacks that we are facing through the Trump administration,” said Leigh Raiford, professor of African American studies who has been at UC Berkeley since 2004. “The attacks that we’re seeing right now are incredibly vicious and they are extortious, and so it’s really, really important that we, as the number one public institution in the country, about the world, stand up and refuse their inclusions.”

Protesters of all ages — from toddlers on parents’ shoulders to Vietnam veterans — filled the plaza carrying signs with messages such as “UC Berkeley Freedom To Speak, Freedom To Teach, Freedom To Learn For Everyone!” and “Science Research Education Knowledge History Variety People Expertise Long View Free Speech Compassion.”

Some demonstrators wore American communist Bob Avakian T-shirts and distributed flyers reading, “Stop the fascist regime before it’s too late,” while others passed out information about an upcoming protest for Kilmer Abrego Garcia, a U.S. citizen who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador.

Protesters at Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Julian Mullan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Raiford spoke on concerns of the federal government encroaching on universities’ academic freedom.

“It will be a threat to research money that the Trump administration is levying over universities in order to take more ownership or to reduce faculty governance,” Raiford said. “You know what’s going to happen at Columbia? In terms of taking over the Middle East studies department? Claiming that diversity, equity, inclusion needs to be removed in order for universities to maintain their funding.”

Luigi X., a protester who identified as a Berkeley School of Social Welfare alum, declined to provide a full name. He held a sign saying “Resist Technofacism.”

“It’s about Silicon Valley’s influence. It’s a right-wing coup and that’s what I see has enabled Trump to go this far. He’s had the help of Silicon Valley,” Luigi X. said. “I’m here to support the progressive agenda here at the university and hopefully support the administration from assisting these demands — and to say ‘No,’ even if they want to take away funding. I think it’s true academic freedom to let go of these federal contracts.”

Cassia Bone, an integrative biology student, attended the protest because of personal concerns.

“For me, this is about my future, both as a student and especially a biology major getting the opportunities to continue with science, despite all of the dismantling of science from the government, and my future as a queer woman too.” Bone said. “I want the right to be able to marry whoever I want, I want the right to be able to be whoever I want, and that’s being threatened right now.”

Protesters at Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Julian Mullan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Ben Douglas, a data science major who stumbled upon the rally, was surprised by the number of attendees.

“I just walked by — I totally support what they’re talking about and it’s pretty insane to see this turnout here. I don’t think I’ve seen one this big before,” Douglas said. “I’m shocked, students being nabbed off of the street, no due process or anything. The Constitution applies to everybody in the U.S. You know, the 14th Amendment — it ensures that everyone gets a due process and I’ve been saying that’s not happening a lot.”

Manuel Salazar, a chemical engineering student, came to learn more about potential budget cuts.

“We haven’t really felt it all that much, but as my friend told me, a budget cut in one department opens up the door for budget cuts in other departments,” Salazar said. “It’s a threat to the entire school system.”

The rally featured speeches from several professors, lecturers and department heads, including Raiford, Christopher Kutz, a law professor, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, who’s now a professor of public policy.

This demonstration at UC Berkeley was part of coordinated actions at universities across the country, including San Francisco State University, as part of the national Day of Action for Higher Education.

