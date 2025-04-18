The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SFSU international student pleads not guilty to a hit-and-run

Sila Imrenci faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting another student with a car
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-ChiefApr 18, 2025
Gabriel Carver
The Thomas J. Cahill Hall of Justice building in San Francisco on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

This morning, a San Francisco State University international student pled not guilty to a hit-and-run.

Sila Imrenci, 19, a student studying abroad from Turkey, was arraigned today at the 850 Bryant St. courthouse. Imrenci was charged with a felony hit-and-run with injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, SFSU student Kayky Barbosa, was injured and transported to a hospital after he was hit near 3rd Avenue and Geary Boulevard in the early hours of March 28, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers arrested Imrenci near the 200 block of 3rd Avenue after she fled the scene on foot.

She was released on bail on April 7, according to San Francisco County public records.

A stay away order was issued to Imrenci, requiring her to stay 150 yards from Barbosa and SFSU student Luis Cardenas.

Imrenci, Barbosa and Cardenas all declined to comment on the situation.

The case is an open and active investigation. A pretrial for Imrenci is set for May 14.

 

This is a developing story.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Beyond SFSU
Vi Lee chants into a megaphone during a protest in front of San Francisco City Hall during the National Day of Action for Higher Ed on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)
California Faculty Association, Student Union protests from SFSU to City Hall
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie speaks at Lotta’s Fountain on Thursday, April 18, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco marks 119 years since 1906 earthquake with annual traditions
Protesters at Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Christopher Roberts / Golden Gate Xpress)
UC Berkeley students rally against Trump
About the Contributors
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Visuals Editor
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his art, photography. He is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es estudiante de tercer año en fotoperiodismo con una especialización en kinesiología. Nació y creció en Sacramento, la ciudad que lo formó como persona y lo llevó a su arte, la fotografía. Es el editor de visuales de Golden Gate Xpress y espera aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gustan las actividades físicas y el jazz.