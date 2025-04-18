SFSU international student pleads not guilty to a hit-and-run

This morning, a San Francisco State University international student pled not guilty to a hit-and-run.

Sila Imrenci, 19, a student studying abroad from Turkey, was arraigned today at the 850 Bryant St. courthouse. Imrenci was charged with a felony hit-and-run with injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, SFSU student Kayky Barbosa, was injured and transported to a hospital after he was hit near 3rd Avenue and Geary Boulevard in the early hours of March 28, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers arrested Imrenci near the 200 block of 3rd Avenue after she fled the scene on foot.

She was released on bail on April 7, according to San Francisco County public records.

A stay away order was issued to Imrenci, requiring her to stay 150 yards from Barbosa and SFSU student Luis Cardenas.

Imrenci, Barbosa and Cardenas all declined to comment on the situation.

The case is an open and active investigation. A pretrial for Imrenci is set for May 14.

This is a developing story.