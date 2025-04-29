Rhythms Music Festival kicks off with music industry expert panel

Last evening, music industry experts gathered in the Depot for a panel offering advice to about 40 aspiring students. The symposium’s guests ranged from talent bookers and beat producers to entrepreneurs. The panel was part of a series of events leading up to the Associated Students’ Rhythms Music Festival concert, which will take place this Saturday night.

The event was moderated by Kerry Fiero, an event producer and former adjunct professor at San Francisco State University, and featured panelists including Johnnie Tunstall, also known as YS Baby, Evan Kidera, Julie Zelinsky, Oliver Rodriguez, also known as Kuya Beats, Deron Delgado and Joan Rosenberg. Throughout the event, the guests were asked to eat hot wings before answering questions, a move inspired by the YouTube show “Hot Ones.”

Throughout the hour-long event, Fiero asked the guests a variety of questions that touched on their experience in the music industry. The uncertainty of the music industry was a common theme throughout the event, with several panelists sharing their experiences on how they negotiated the rollercoaster of an industry.

Rodriguez, a music production educator and music producer who has worked with artists like Kodak Black and G-Eazy, touched on how he stays passionate throughout uncertainty.

“Curiosity is one of the things that I really sort of chase after,” Rodriguez said. “Whether it be musical, and whether I’m able to foster that with the participants that I work with as an educator, really trying to foster situations where curiosity is the leading character.”

Joan Rosenberg, who spent two decades working in marketing at AEG Worldwide and Live Nation Entertainment, offered insight on the business side of the live events industry.

Julie Zielinsky is currently the senior producer at Noise Pop, a San Francisco-based festival and booking company, and works at other festivals including Stern Grove and BottleRock. She expressed a common thread in this panel: communication and community are key.

“Learn what everybody does and how they all fit into the bigger picture, because you never know who you’re going to be working with or in the future, and you’ll do a better job at whatever your role is by understanding how you fit into that bigger picture,” said Zielinsky.

Evan Kidera is the CEO of Senor Sisig, a Mexican-Filipino fusion restaurant chain. While he was the only panelist who does not currently work in the music industry, he got his start making music at SFSU and offered the viewpoint of someone who had shifted to entrepreneurship.

“You’ve gotta love what you do, whether that’s music, whether that’s a role that you have within music, if you’re in the restaurant industry, as an entrepreneur,” said Kidera. “You don’t last 15 years and still be on the brink of doing something else without continuing to evolve, and I think as artists and in music that’s key as well.”

After the event’s official ending, panelists stayed to mingle with students, allowing them to network and create connections. Students took advantage of the opportunity, sticking around to converse with professionals in their field.

Angelo Calacad, a Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts student who attended the event, thought the advice from the event wasn’t very insightful.

“I feel like they really emphasize the same advice you always get, like ‘have a mentor,’” Calacad said.

Michelle Yang manages the Depot and helped to organize this event. She was pleased with the turnout for this event and is looking forward to the rest of the events throughout the week.

“I felt super accomplished, seeing that a bunch of students came out to this,” said Yang. “I’m excited it’s all gonna come together, I’m excited for my work to be finished after all these months.”

Before the Rhythms Music Festival concert with Daya and J Noa, AS will be hosting the Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, a DJ Competition on Wednesday, and a day show with Edgar Alejandro and Los Tranquilos on Friday in Malcolm X Plaza.