The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Six bands battle to open for Rhythms Music Festival

Students on campus packed the Depot last night for the annual music competition
Byline photo of Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, A&E/Opinions EditorApr 30, 2025
Olivia Moran
Bassist Jack Daily (left), guitarist Louis Addis (middle) and lead guitarist Calvin Milde of Elephant Garden close out their set during Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)

On Tuesday evening, about 80 students milled into the Depot toward the sounds of electric guitars and pounding drums. Associated Students was hosting a Battle of the Bands, the winner of which will open the Rhythms Music Festival concert this Saturday. 

The bill for this evening consisted of six bands, all of which included at least one student. Opening the evening was Wake Naked, a psychedelic rock band with ‘90s guitar rock influence. The band closed their set with a 5-minute song that showed off their musical chops, heavy with intense drumming and a shreddy lead guitar.

The next band of the evening was Citrus Pit, an energetic three-piece punk band. Breakneck drumming and power chords populated this set, with the band rarely letting up, playing for a crowd of about 30.

Blake Warren Hall, who uses they/them pronouns, said the band is influenced by groups like Agent Orange and Black Sabbath. They weren’t completely pleased with their performance but enjoyed the show.

“It went all right,” Warren Hall said. “I fucked up a lot. It was fun though.”

Louis Addis, lead vocalist of Elephant Garden, strums a verse while singing at Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)

The third band of the night was Elephant Garden, who walked up on stage wearing party hats and face paint. The band opened their set with a dreamy guitar-focused song and were met with cheers that implied they were already known by some members of the crowd. The band continued through a set leaning towards indie and art rock with danceable beats. The band drew the night’s largest crowd, setting the stage for the rest of the evening. 

The fourth band of the evening was the Ones and Twos, a garage rock three-piece based in Ingleside. The musicians traded off on bass, guitar and vocals, the latter of which were distorted through a telephone microphone.

The penultimate band of the evening was Novus Moon, an alternative rock band. Multi-octave vocals and dreamy guitars played well to the evening crowd, plenty of which were crossing their arms and bobbing their heads.

Chrome was the final band of the night. Its members offered an emotional post-hardcore set to the audience members who stuck around. The band had recently opened for Midrift at Jack Adams Hall and seemed to have drawn new fans from there. 

Aniah Cuevas was at the event for Chrome and found out about them through their prior show at the Depot.

“We came to see Chrome,” said Cuevas. “We left being fans of Chrome more than Midrift. Chrome’s fucking awesome.”

Rune Simmons, lead singer and guitarist of Wake Naked, smiles at bandmate and bassist Dax Taylor at Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)

Shortly after the final set, the Depot manager Michelle Yang announced the winners of the competition. First place was secured by Elephant Garden, while second place went to Chrome, and third place was Novus Moon.

The members of Elephant Garden were elated and did not expect the win despite the crowd’s positive reaction to them. In their congratulatory speech, they thanked the other bands that played.

After the event, the band’s guitarist Louis Addis said that he was excited for the future.

“I did not expect it,” said Addis. “I don’t know where this band is going to go, but it’s a lot of fun and I appreciate it.”

Yang was pleased with how the night went. She had been planning the event since the beginning of the semester and it was likely her biggest event of the season. She feels that the event was a success and an improvement from last year.

“I feel like every year it just gets better and better,” said Yang. “I can say that I did the best this year compared to all the years.”

The Depot will host a DJ Competition on Wednesday evening and a show at Malcolm X Plaza, preceding the Rhythms Music Festival concert with Daya on Saturday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in A&E
YS Baby, a radio host from Florida, speaks during the Rhythms Music Festival Music Symposium at the Depot on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Rhythms Music Festival kicks off with music industry expert panel
Dulce who plays the bailiff (left) and Brian Byrne who plays Judge Littlefield (right) listen to an actor delivering their lines while rehearsing for “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)
Judas is on trial in the latest production at SFSU
The Company of “The Comedy of Errors” at American Conservatory Theater. (Courtesy of Veronica Slavin)
Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’ stays true to its name at A.C.T. with chuckles and fumbles
About the Contributors
Trevor Schock
Trevor Schock, A&E/Opinions Editor
Trevor Schock (he/him) is the arts and entertainment/opinions editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in California studies. Originally from Southern California, he has written for Pasadena City College’s Courier and served as the arts & culture editor for Santa Monica College’s The Corsair. In his free time, he can be found attending local concerts and hosting a radio show on BFF.FM. Trevor Schock (él) es el editor de artes y entretenimiento/opiniones para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en estudios de California. Originalmente del sur de California, ha escrito para Courier de Pasadena City College y fue editor de arte y cultura para The Corsair de Santa Monica College. En su tiempo libre, se le puede encontrar asistiendo a conciertos locales y presentando un programa de radio en BFF.FM.
Olivia Moran
Olivia Moran, Staff Photographer
Olivia Moran (she/they) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA). She grew up in Southern California and contributed to Pasadena City College’s newspaper, Courier, as a reporter and photographer. In her spare time, she likes to lift weights, play video games and practice on her drum set. Olivia Moran (ella/elle) es fotógrafa para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA). Creció en el sur de California y contribuyó al periódico de Pasadena City College, Courier, como reportera y fotógrafa. En su tiempo libre, le gusta levantar pesas, jugar videojuegos y practicar con su batería.