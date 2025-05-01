The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Five DJs face off to open for the Rhythms Music Festival concert

The Depot reverberated with remixed popular songs as attendees swung LED sticks last night during the annual DJ competition
Byline photo of Jaiden Forey
Jaiden Forey, Staff ReporterMay 1, 2025
Neal Wong
A DJ who goes by neeko99 performs at the Depot on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

The bass could be felt in attendees’ chests on Wednesday night at the Depot. DJs competed in the annual DJ competition hosted by Associated Students. The winner, neeko99, gained the role of opening for Daya concert this Saturday, the main event of this year’s Rhythms Music Festival. Each contestant had 30 minutes to woo the judges with their sets. 

The lineup for the evening carried a range of DJs, each with a distinct flow and style. The first performer was Tidy, whose real name is Miguel Sanchez. His mix was rave-ready and leaned into nightcore. Tidy chose his rave name after feedback that his mixes were clean and smooth.

“I get into this flow state,” Sanchez said. “I know exactly what I’m going to do, when I’m going to do it and why I’m going to do it.”

A DJ who goes by KJ performs at the Depot on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Next was KJ, also known as Kotaro Kajinishi, who has been DJing for about two years. In an interview after his performance, he said he just wanted the listeners to be happy and satisfied after hearing his beats and mixes.

Michelle Yang, the manager for the Depot, was anticipatory for the different sets of the night. 

“There was a huge difference between the styles of the first and the second DJ, so I’m excited to see what every DJ will bring tonight,” Yang said. 

The third performer was Victor Ramos, who goes by Vikita-XCX and had signed up without experience with DJing.

“I ain’t never DJed a day in my life, but I said ‘screw it why not,’” Ramos said. “When I pulled up today, I realized these guys are legit, but I had a good ass time.”

Ramos, who plays for the rugby team, had his friends turn up for his set and take over the dance floor. He brought his energy not only for himself but for his supporters. 

The penultimate DJ was neeko99, or Nicholas Chu, who integrated his own music taste: a blend of hip-hop and Soundcloud listens. 

“I am able to highlight and showcase my own music taste, and it’s just building something from a starting point if I like it,” Chu said. 

The final contestant was mikeysoul, real name Michael Soleta, who had a different approach from the others. Soleta is heavily inspired by Daft Punk and used a talk box to distort his voice while singing during his set. 

A DJ who goes by mikeysoul performs with a talk box at the Depot on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

This was the first time that Soleta had performed for half an hour, and he admitted it was a struggle because of the energy it takes to sing into a synthesizer. Regardless, students flooded the floor in admiration to watch him perform. 

“I’ve been doing this for ten years. I’m a big fan of Daft Punk and their style, and wanted to sound like them,” Soleta said. “I had a lot of fun, and seeing the crowd enjoy what I do, it makes me want to keep going.” 

Sanchez, the first DJ, stayed for the entire event.

“The other performers were dope,” Sanchez said. “I was looking forward to it all the whole night.”

As the last set winded down, the judges were left to decide the winners. 

Tony Lava, one of the judges, took into consideration the tiny details throughout each DJ’s set, including crowd engagement and DJ ability. 

“It’s based on how the music flowed together,” Lava said. “The transitions are really important, the beats per minute, and the seamlessness of it all.” 

When they came to their conclusions, Yang announced the winner: neeko99. He won $300 in addition to the role of opening DJ for the concert on Saturday. KJ Kotaro placed second, winning $200 and Tidy finished in third, winning $100.

“I’ll definitely be investing in some more gear,” said Chu, reacting to his victory.

On Wednesday night at the Depot, neeko99 gained the role of opening for Daya concert this Saturday, the main event of this year’s Rhythms Music Festival.
Neal Wong
A DJ who goes by Vikita-XCX performs at the Depot on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Attendees danced while wielding LED batons. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in A&E
A still from the movie “The Legend Of Ochi.” (Castel Films)
Fantasy and modernity collide in ‘The Legend of Ochi’
Bassist Jack Daily (left), guitarist Louis Addis (middle) and lead guitarist Calvin Milde of Elephant Garden close out their set during Battle of the Bands on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)
Six bands battle to open for Rhythms Music Festival
YS Baby, a radio host from Florida, speaks during the Rhythms Music Festival Music Symposium at the Depot on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Rhythms Music Festival kicks off with music industry expert panel
About the Contributors
Jaiden Forey
Jaiden Forey, Staff Reporter
Jaiden Forey (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in international relations. She was born and raised in Orange County before moving to San Francisco for school. During her free time, Jaiden enjoys listening to music and trying different restaurants around the Bay Area. Jaiden Forey (ella) es reportera para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en relaciones internacionales. Nació y creció en el Condado de Orange antes de mudarse a San Francisco para estudiar. En su tiempo libre, a Jaiden le gusta escuchar música y probar diferentes restaurantes en el área de la bahía.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU’s Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es el director general de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año de periodismo con una especialización en educación. También es un orgulloso sanfrancisqueño, nacido y criado en la ciudad, y asistió a George Washington High School. Ha formado parte del personal desde 2023, pero su trabajo también ha sido publicado en varias publicaciones, incluyendo Richmondside, San Francisco Bay View y Mission Local. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cursos en el Experimental College de SFSU. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].