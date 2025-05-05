The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Charlie Kirk and Riley Gaines to speak at SFSU this Tuesday

Students expressed concerns about the two conservative figures’ upcoming arrival on campus
Byline photo of Lourence Alturino
Lourence Alturino, Staff ReporterMay 5, 2025
Sophia Rerucha
Two students walk away from a member of the Turning Point USA SFSU chapter handing out flyers promoting “The American Comeback Tour” in the Quad on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Sophia Rerucha / Golden Gate Xpress)

As part of Charlie Kirk’s “The American Comeback Tour,” the Turning Point USA founder and anti-trans athlete activist Riley Gaines will visit San Francisco State University on May 6 at noon at the Mashouf Wellness Center field. 

Kirk is a prominent advocate for the Trump administration and reestablishing Christian morals in America. He has been making his way around the nation, visiting major campuses to engage in debates with college students about various topics like religion, politics and LGBTQ+ rights. Clips of Kirk’s debates at universities have gained traction on his Instagram account. This event will also be filmed by Kirk’s team.

Originally, TPUSA’s SFSU chapter was set to host just Kirk, but in a surprise Instagram announcement, the former NCAA swimmer was revealed to be tagging along. The campus chapter hosted Gaines on April 8, which led to a protester being apprehended. Gaines’ late addition to the proceedings was per her own request, according to Takumi Sugawara, president of the chapter. 

“I’m not sure what her motives are behind it,” Sugawara said. “But it’s great to have her and Kirk on campus, so people can have those conversations and ask both of them questions.” 

Sugawara hopes that bringing Kirk and Gaines can reestablish an environment of civil disagreement and an open exchange of ideas. No formal speeches are planned for the event; it will consist strictly of an open-mic Q&A session with attendees.

Alexa Huaman, the director of the Associated Students Queer & Trans Resource Center, has low expectations for the event’s attendance and overall engagement. 

“I think this is their way of trying to salvage what their last event was, even though it is not necessary because the students here aren’t really about hate speech,” Huaman said. “It’s probably just going to be like their last one, it’s probably going to flop. So, I think the attendance there is going to be very sparse.” 

Eduardo Navarro, a social work student, has kept up with the events of Gaines’ previous appearances and anticipates a divisive atmosphere, especially with how Kirk’s events have turned into explosive debates rather than civil disagreement as promoted. Kirk’s debates often draw a large crowd with many supporters and protesters, further emphasizing the ideological differences between students. 

“With how popular Kirk and Gaines are in the media, especially with younger people, I expect this one to be very loud,” Navarro said. “You’re going to have a lot of people who are going to be expressing their opinions to them and those that support them just having a whole clash of back and forth. It’s just going to create a big divide.” 

Scott Elliott, a kinesiology student, also foresees a larger crowd and a chaotic scene occurring. 

“It’s going to be dangerous because there’s going to be people standing up for him and then people arguing with those people and him,” Elliott said. “There’s going to be a big scene, I can already sense it. I don’t think people should go, but I know people are going to see the animosity because I think it’s going to be 90% of straight arguing.” 

To ensure the safety of all, police presence is expected near the intersection of Arballo Drive and Font Boulevard before, during and immediately after the event, according to Ingrid Williams, the senior associate vice president of human resources. 

Navarro also questioned the university’s decision to continue to allow figures like Kirk and Gaines onto its campus to communicate their ideals. 

“I think we’re trying to follow that whole freedom of speech thing, which I understand,” Navarro said. “But when that free speech is promoting hateful ideologies and demonizing groups of people, it’s just kind of hypocritical in a way.” 

The Black Student Union condemned the event. 

“On May 6th, an internet pseudo-political figure will be on campus in order to further spread dangerous rhetoric among college students,” the BSU said in an Instagram post. “The Black Student Union is built upon the foundation of freedom of speech, however, the coalition also condemns to the highest degree any form of hate speech that undermines the prosperity of our people.” 

Posters stating there would be a protest at the event were seen on campus by Golden Gate Xpress today.

