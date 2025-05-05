Students react to proposed increase to IRA-Athletics fee

The fate of San Francisco State University athletics remains uncertain as the program awaits results from the student survey sent last week. Students had mixed reactions to the proposal, according to interviews with Golden Gate Xpress.

With the athletics program’s future in jeopardy, they have proposed a phased increase to its Instructional Related Activities fee to help preserve Gators sports for the next decade.

Currently, students are paying a $68 IRA-Athletics fee in the fall and spring semesters and $4 during the summer. If approved, students will pay $100 per semester starting the following school year, with no changes to the summer fee. An additional $25 will be added per academic year through 2028-29 — totaling $175. Every academic year after that, there would be a 5% increase to adjust for inflation, according to the athletics department website. The website says this increase would stabilize the athletics programs for the next decade. In ten academic years from now, the fee would be about $246.

The fee covers athletics operations and staffing, but not the coaches’ salaries. The coaches are faculty and are paid through the university’s general fund. Currently, head coaches are paid approximately $80,000-100,000 per year, while assistant coaches are paid $50,000. The proposal would redirect their salaries to the athletics program funds, allowing the university to repurpose money from the general fund.

66% of students at SFSU receive some form of financial aid, which may cover the increase. However, students like Geovanny Leiva who don’t have their tuition and fees fully covered by financial aid, would feel the effects of the increase. Leiva, a first-year mechanical engineering student, gets half of his tuition and fees covered with the rest being paid out of his own pocket. Leiva was astonished to hear that students pay for athletics.

“I think it’s pretty outrageous, the fact that we have to pay for sports even if we aren’t playing,” Leiva said. “I understand for the people who are playing, but if we aren’t playing, why should we pay?”

Due to his current situation, Leiva is only willing to support athletics if the current rate stays put.

“I’ve been trying to find a job, but it’s been so hard,” Leiva said. “Since everything is already increasing, this makes it even harder because now I have to find another job. I would just keep the fee where it’s at now, I wouldn’t want to increase it.”

Safia Blake, a psychology student, was unaware she was already paying a $68 athletics fee.

“I’m a little upset that we would be paying more, but I understand the benefit for athletics because I see how it helps people on campus,” Blake said. “I think it’s nice to have sports teams, so I don’t want to say that it’s stupid to pay more because it’s for a good reason.”

Joevonie Sanchez, a first-year apparel design and merchandising student, was also unaware that he was being charged an IRA-Athletics fee and that there is a proposal to increase it.

“I’m a little annoyed that I’m paying for someone else’s stuff,” Sanchez said.

After finding out that the athletics programs could be cut if the proposal doesn’t pass, he remained unconvinced.

“That’s upsetting, but it comes to a point where it’s either my schooling or someone else’s,” Sanchez said.

Sophia Buriel, a first-year biology student, also doesn’t support the proposal.

“I feel bad because there’s zero sports teams here,” Buriel said. “I’ve only known two people who actually do athletics, so I feel like they deserve it, but at the same time, that’s a lot of money.”

Buriel also said she doesn’t feel that students should be made to choose between paying more in fees or having all sports programs be discontinued. She said it’s unfair that some students receiving scholarships for participating in athletics could lose their scholarships if the proposal doesn’t pass.

Ashlye Trafton, a first-year business administration student, spoke on student aid covering the increase.

“Students only have a limited amount of FAFSA and a limited amount that they can cover,” Trafton said. “These prices raising aren’t helping, but I do feel bad for the sports because there are sports currently getting cut.”

Trafton echoed Buriel’s thoughts on all the athletics programs potentially being cut if the proposal doesn’t pass.

“The fact that we have to worry about paying more just for other students to experience their college life when we’re struggling to pay for our college — it doesn’t really seem fair,” Trafton said. “It shouldn’t be our issue that we have to pay for it.”

Diego Leong, a broadcast and electronic communication arts student, is undecided.

“This is a big 50-50 for me,” Leong said. “On one hand, what is a college campus without sports? At the same time, most people aren’t participating in sports. So I can imagine people being upset that they are paying $100 for something they don’t use, along with other tuition costs.”

Despite not participating in athletics nor ever attending a Gators sports game, Christopher Deno, a civil engineering student, is in favor of keeping athletics at the university.

“I think every student deserves an opportunity in athletics,” Deno said. “I think there would be a decrease in student enrollment, which would make the school lose out on more money.”

Crist Martinez, an urban studies and planning student, is also willing to support the stabilization of Gator athletics.

“I personally prefer to spend extra money to see these programs still running because this impacts a bunch of people, and I do want them to still have a place here at SF State,” said Martinez, who was a student-athlete in high school. “I can see many student-athletes leaving and that will create a hole in our community. Athletics is something that brings everyone together and it would suck to just not have it anymore.”

The survey will remain active throughout the first week of May and the data will then be presented to the Student Fee Advisory Committee for a final decision.

Neal Wong contributed reporting to this story.