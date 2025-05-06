Charlie Kirk and Riley Gaines event at San Francisco State University met with protest

Over 500 people attended an event featuring conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and anti-trans athlete activist Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University. It was part of Kirk’s “The American Comeback Tour” and held at the Mashouf Wellness Center field. The open-mic Q&A session engaged attendees in debating religion, human rights, gender and politics as over 200 students protested outside the field.

The protest started with a small group of students speaking on the median of Font Boulevard. More students joined and watched from outside the field’s fence. Eventually, a band set up speakers and instruments on the traffic circle where Font Boulevard, Tapia Drive and Arballo Drive intersect.

While the event was mild, the protest outside escalated as more students joined and as Trump supporters with American flags and “Make America Great Again” flags moved through them. Both the event and protest ended around 3:30 p.m.

Kirk made his first appearance at SFSU, joined by former NCAA swimmer and anti-trans athlete activist Riley Gaines. Gaines was on campus last month and also in 2023. Her first visit sparked a major protest.

Red and white “Make America Great Again” hats were thrown into the audience while “Welcome to the Jungle” played for Kirk and Gaines to walk out to. Students and residents of the Bay Area gathered together to watch the event unfold.

The audience’s reactions were mixed; some sat back and watched the debates happened, while others had a strong opinion on the presence of both Kirk and Gaines.

“I feel like he’s coming here to incite arguments with liberal campuses because he knows it’s rage bait and clickbait, and I think it’s annoying that the campus is allowing them to rile up people, but I guess freedom of speech,” said Josephine Cava, a political science student at SFSU. “Him bringing Riley Gaines on here is a personal attack on the school because I know that we really protested it previously, because transgender people are super important and accepted here.”

Devin Gall, a resident of Santa Rosa, came to hear Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk coming to San Francisco State is very beneficial because there are a lot of different opinions here and he’s given the chance to hear those other opinions and debate,” Gall said. “He’s bringing more awareness and letting people who are here that do believe what he believes know that there are more people like them, especially in the Bay Area.”

Benni Toe, a nursing student, was one of many who participated in a protest just outside the field.

“It’s infuriating,” Toe said. “They’re obviously here to try and rile up students, get them arrested, get them in trouble. The same thing happened last time with Riley Gaines, they got our students in trouble.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

