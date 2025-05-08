The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Athletics Fee Increase Ad
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

New research lab offers opportunities and new technologies to students

The Reality Experience Design Lab featured companies like Vive, Lenovo, FLOW Immersive and Aatral introducing students to the tech industry
Byline photo of Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff ReporterMay 8, 2025
Paul Singh
Students try out a VR headset in Thornton Hall on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)

In Room 218 of Thornton Hall, red lights guided students to an exhibition where they could discover various virtual reality, artificial reality and extended reality technologies on Wednesday. 

Sanika Doolani, an assistant professor, hosted a Reality Experience Design Lab event where student researchers’ works were presented and companies like Update, Flow Immersive, Aatral and Vive presented their technology. 

Doolani launched the RED Lab earlier this year for two purposes: To bring the tech industry to students and to expose new technology to students. 

“Giving them direct access to speaking with the people working in these different companies, experiencing their tech, learning about the tech stack and what’s required, and how can they use it for their own professional development,” Doolani said. “The second intention was to expose the students to these new emerging technologies so that they can have a hands-on experience with the new virtual reality headsets or maybe the new tech stack that’s coming on for this development.”

Computer science student Thamizarasu Sankara created “Empathy in Storytelling,” a project where avatars can walk into spaces with different scenarios, such as watching planes fly at an airport. Sankara’s project did not use a VR headset for the demonstration.  

“The best thing about this project is that it’s also available on the web,” Sankara said. “I think the best part is since many people who might not be able to afford a VR, which is pretty expensive these days, they could go onto their laptop and go to this website called Arrival Space and check out the space that I’ve created.”

Kaitlyn Yip, a computer science student, presented a project titled “Self Identity.” It is based on the identity of different environments, showing the strength of an individual with a tree representing someone who is more grounded within themselves. 

On Yip’s computer screen, her avatar is in a green room with two entries. “The animal in me” is on the left and “The human in me” is on the right. When the avatar walks into “The animal in me” room, there is a tree in a meadow that the avatar walks around to gather their feelings. In “The human in me,” the tree is in a colorful room with a small strip of land for its roots.   

“‘Animal in me’ is really about the emotional aspect of someone and the strength of someone, and then for ‘The human in me,’ it’s about a meadow with flowers and also a tree and it’s more emotional in it,” Yip said. 

Another use of VR showcased at the event was training employees to operate cranes.

“Employees can get trained here and then when they go and use the actual physical devices, their overall training period is reduced and they make less mistakes,” said Revathi Pushpam Balachandran, an Aatral representative. 

Guests try out Aatral’s VR headset and overhead crane remote on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)

Update, which also attended the event, used a 360-degree image to see the warehouse while standing still. Customer Success Manager Léa Cassis said she has noticed students using technology from Unisys, a global technology solution to help reach a breakthrough, and possibly wants to recruit them as interns, apprentices or for a position at Update. 

Then there is Vive, which makes VR headsets, goggles and other accessories. They promoted two of their headsets during the event. 

“Promoting our two standalone headsets, the Vive XR Elite and the Focus Engine,” Director of Business Development Dave McDowell said. “Both new mixed reality headsets.”

Gordon Bell, the VR/AR Association Silicon Valley chapter president, said virtual reality can be more than just video games. 

“You’re also looking at other things like virtual tourism, you’re looking at digital artwork,” Bell said. “So, although we’re still at the very infancy of this technology, we’re very excited that San Francisco State University is beginning to really invest into a curriculum for this.”

VR mentor Kevin Ang presented how to make art using VR on a big television screen in the room. 

“Using something like Open Brush, which is a painting tool, a free painting tool that’s accessible to anyone who has a headset, or Gravity Sketch … both have different purposes,” said Ang. “One is to do things along the lines of industrial and product design, but it’s also great just to sketch in. Whereas the other one is really meant for spatial painting with a variety of different brushes.”

Angelie Bautista, a computer science student, saw posters for the RED Lab exhibition. 

“I also knew that one of my friends was participating in the showcase, and I was like, ‘Hey, I got the time, I should check it out,’” Bautista said. “I used to play a couple VR games, so I was just interested in the premise of it.”

The event also helped companies hire unpaid summer interns. 

“They got six interns out of this event today, so it’s amazing that students use this opportunity for getting internships,” Doolani said. “It’s so nice to have an industry experience on their resume.”

Doolani will be using the lab for research and will need funds for her equipment.

“I’ll be using this lab to do active research in this space — human-computer interaction, virtual, augmented reality — and planning to buy headsets and computers,” Doolani said. “​​I would look out for donations and potential partnerships on collaborations where I can work with a company and they can provide equipment and headsets and maybe funding for students to do an intern project or two.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Shanice Robinson, who holds a doctorate, speaks about her dissertation during the Soul of SF State event on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Melanin, magic and mastery’: Soul of SF State’s “Soulful Celebration” honors Black grad students
New banners on light poles line the Quad on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students react to SFSU’s rebranding
Nicholas Panameno alongside his jewelry bodice piece titled “Nasty Majesty” in front of the SFSU Bookstore on Monday, May 5, 2025. According to Panameno, it took him about four weeks to put the body crystals and porcelain beads together and create the whole piece. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)
Jewelry brand Monochrome X founded on color-based beliefs and size inclusivity
About the Contributor
Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff Reporter
Paul Singh (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in communications. Originally from Los Angeles, he is currently living in San Francisco. He transferred from Long Beach City College in 2023. He previously worked for a nonprofit organization called The Organization For World Peace, which works on peaceful solutions around the world. During his free time, he enjoys working out, learning new languages, watching English football highlights and exploring the city. He also practices a little bit of mixed martial arts and is in the MMA Club on campus. Paul Singh (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en comunicaciones. Originalmente de Los Ángeles, actualmente vive en San Francisco. Se transfirió del Long Beach City College en 2023. Anteriormente trabajó para una organización sin fines de lucro llamada The Organization For World Peace, que trabaja en soluciones pacíficas alrededor del mundo. En su tiempo libre, disfruta hacer ejercicio, aprender nuevos idiomas, ver resúmenes de fútbol inglés y explorar la ciudad. También practica artes marciales mixtas y está en el club de MMA en el campus.