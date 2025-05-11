Photos: My experience as an exchange student at SFSU

My four months in the United States were short, but deeply impactful. Living in a new city helped me reflect on myself and find meaning in the little things — whether it was the beach, an art museum or a favorite café. Each space became personal and memorable.
Here, I learned how to express myself. Seeing how people confidently embraced their own style and individuality gave me the courage to do the same. What first felt awkward — like small talk — became something I now appreciate for its warmth and ability to connect people.
Spending time alone made me more mature. Living independently in a foreign country taught me how to manage my emotions and make decisions on my own. Observing my classmates express their thoughts without hesitation during class showed me that I should not feel ashamed of my own opinions or emotions.
My experience as an exchange student in the United States taught me how to live more authentically and confidently as myself.
People spending their free time on the Quad on April 29, 2025. When I think of San Francisco State University after returning to Korea, the first image that will come to my mind is people lying on the Quad, soaking up the sun. At my hometown university, there’s no open lawn space to lie down like this, so I was thrilled when I first saw it. Whenever I had a break between classes, I’d go to the Quad — lying on the grass or sitting on a bench, listening to music and simply resting. I know I’ll miss the warm sunlight between 2-3 p.m., the sound of people chatting, and the soft touch of the grass. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Students running booths in front of Malcolm X Plaza on April 29, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
People promoting their activities at Malcolm X Plaza on April 29, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A brief break during productions for the MXP Day show, part of the Rhythms Music Festival at Malcolm X Plaza, on May 1, 2025. On the way out of campus to catch the Muni toward downtown, I’d often pass by Malcolm X Plaza. There is always music echoing, students gathering, and colorful booths lining the plaza. Knowing there was always something interesting going on, I couldn’t help but stop — browsing the booths and watching performances. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A student reading a book on the rooftop of the Cesar Chavez Student Center on April 29, 2025. I discovered this rooftop while walking from the library to the dorms, and it became my favorite place on campus. A tall staircase reaching toward the sky caught my attention, and when I followed it, I found a rooftop with a sweeping view of SFSU and San Francisco. The breeze and the clear sky left such a strong impression that I often came here to do my drawing assignments and spend time alone. During a difficult time living abroad — my first time away from family — I spent many days shut in my room, overwhelmed by worries about graduation and relationships with others. One day, I suddenly felt the need to go to this rooftop. The stairs were high and tiring, but reaching the top brought me a quiet sense of accomplishment. I still remember when I stood at the highest point, watched the sky and saw the white trail left behind by a passing airplane. It just came to mind that the path I’ve taken hasn’t been in vain — and that it can guide me toward what’s ahead. Instead of missing home, I chose to do my best while living here. That’s why this place holds such a special meaning to me. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Students passing by the Fine Arts Building on April 29, 2025. At my university in Korea, most classes were theory-based. So when I decided to study abroad in the U.S., I promised myself I would take hands-on courses — ones where I could create something of my own. By chance, I enrolled in an introductory drawing class for art majors, and through it, I discovered a new hobby. Whenever I felt overwhelmed or stressed, picking up a pencil and drawing made everything feel lighter. Here, I found a new way to take care of myself. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
“The Three Shades” by Auguste Rodin at the Legion of Honor on April 25, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
“Flowers in a Silver Vase” by Willem van Aelst displayed alongside other art at the Legion of Honor on April 25, 2025. Over the past four months, I visited art museums around 10 times. Even in Korea, I’d never gone to that many museums in such a short period of time. But after discovering how many museums and galleries are in San Francisco, I felt inspired to visit as many as I could. That curiosity pulled me into the world of exhibitions — I started jotting down thoughts in my phone’s notes app, and reflecting on them in my journal. All of it made me feel like I was expanding the way I see and think. I have a feeling this habit, too, will stay with me even after I return to Korea. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Visitors viewing the exhibition “Around Group f.64: Legacies and Counterhistories in Bay Area Photography” at SFMOMA on May 1, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A woman viewing the exhibition by “Hamburger Eyes,” an independent collective and magazine focused on black and white photography on May 1, 2025. Although I majored in media at my hometown university, I was never particularly close to photography. But during orientation for a journalism class at SFSU, I heard about Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine, and I was eager to join at least one of them — to gain new experiences and create something meaningful during my time in the U.S. Eventually, I became a freelance photographer for Xpress Magazine, and as I took on more assignments, I began to grow. These days, even in everyday moments, I catch myself thinking about the best angle or composition for a photo. Before I knew it, photography had become a big part of my life. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A child in the crowd during the San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers game at Oracle Park on April 25, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
An In-N-Out Burger with Animal Fries, my favorite meal, on Feb. 16, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A man walks across the sand at Ocean Beach as the sun sets in the background on April 30, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A man and his dog dash into the waves at Ocean Beach on April 30, 2025. Since my home in Korea is in Seoul, I’ve always had to travel to another city to see the ocean. I love sitting by the sea and looking out at the horizon, but it was never something I could do often. That’s why I feel grateful that Ocean Beach is only about 20 minutes from SFSU. I often sit by the sand reading poetry or simply lie down and rest. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Yonkers Cafe, located near Ocean Beach, sells strawberry Dubai chocolate cups and a variety of açaí bowls on May 3, 2025. This is my favorite café — one I found by chance while riding the bus. It wasn’t the stop I had planned to get off at, but when I spotted it through the window, I quickly pressed the stop button and got off. That spontaneous decision led me to the best açaí bowl I’ve ever had. If you visit, I highly recommend trying the Nutella açaí bowl. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Visitors wait in line for beverages at Salesforce Park on May 2, 2025. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
A man sitting on the grass at Salesforce Park working on his own tasks on May 2, 2025. Salesforce Park, a place introduced to me by a fellow exchange student, is a fascinating park in the middle of the city. What makes it even more special is that it’s elevated, floating above ground atop a building. As you enter the park, you’re surrounded by sunlight reflecting off vibrant green trees, all set against a backdrop of towering, beautiful skyscrapers. It feels calming, almost healing, and time seems to pass more quickly there. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Visitors enjoying personal time at Aquatic Park on May 3, 2025. Pyron Park, located near the harbor, offers both ocean views and natural surroundings like trees and open green spaces. On clear days, you can even catch a glimpse of the Golden Gate Bridge. If you go on a weekday, the park is usually quiet, making it a perfect place to lay down a picnic blanket and relax. Sometimes, small groups gather for yoga sessions under the open sky. If you keep walking deeper into the park, you’ll eventually reach Aquatic Park, where you can see people swimming in the bay. Before I leave San Francisco, I’m hoping to bring my swimsuit and try swimming there myself. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
An original cheese tart from Uncle Tetsu, a dessert shop specializing in cheese-based treats, located in Stonestown, on May 4, 2025. This is my favorite dessert in San Francisco — and the one I’ve eaten the most. It’s not too sweet, so it’s easy to enjoy more than one. Since it’s close to SFSU, I tried to visit often. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Homemade French dishes: ratatouille and croque-monsieur on February 9, 2025. Every Sunday, my housemates and I took turns cooking dishes from our home countries. Another Korean housemate and I prepared various traditional Korean foods, while my French roommate made two of her favorites: croque-monsieur (upper), which she often eats back home, and ratatouille (bottom), a dish also well-known from the movie. (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU students taking graduation photos in front of the Golden Gate Bridge on May 4, 2025. Since I had come all the way to San Francisco, I knew I had to see the Golden Gate Bridge at least once. When I visited, I saw a group of students wearing SFSU graduation gowns, taking photos in front of it. I imagined how meaningful this moment must be for them — after spending at least four years living in this city, the bridge must hold a special kind of significance. Looking back on my time in San Francisco, I realize that even though it was just one semester, the experience has had a profound impact on my life. Living alone in a foreign country taught me how to stand on my own and manage my emotions with maturity. Connecting with international friends helped me broaden my perspective, and more than anything, I learned the value of embracing challenges and giving my best. I’m truly grateful that I had the chance to study abroad at SFSU. I know I’ll miss this city deeply. I’ll be leaving my heart in San Francisco! (Yoobin Shin special to Golden Gate Xpress)
