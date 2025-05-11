Photos: My experience as an exchange student at SFSU

My four months in the United States were short, but deeply impactful. Living in a new city helped me reflect on myself and find meaning in the little things — whether it was the beach, an art museum or a favorite café. Each space became personal and memorable.

Here, I learned how to express myself. Seeing how people confidently embraced their own style and individuality gave me the courage to do the same. What first felt awkward — like small talk — became something I now appreciate for its warmth and ability to connect people.

Spending time alone made me more mature. Living independently in a foreign country taught me how to manage my emotions and make decisions on my own. Observing my classmates express their thoughts without hesitation during class showed me that I should not feel ashamed of my own opinions or emotions.

My experience as an exchange student in the United States taught me how to live more authentically and confidently as myself.

