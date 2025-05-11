Photos: From SFSU to the University of Birmingham

I miss a lot of things from home — mostly how friendly people are. It’s uncommon for people to start conversations on the fly with you. Most people are reserved yet polite; they tend to stay in their bubble unless they are pretty extroverted.

The University of Birmingham has evident differences from San Francisco State University. The campus’s climate is less politically active, but I would say has a higher international student rate. This campus is very sports and science-oriented. I would also say that UoB’s campus has more activities and communities to be involved in, both inside and outside of the institution itself, which could be due to it not being a commuter campus. The campus itself is also much bigger as well as traditional — it genuinely reminds me of Monsters University, the way the buildings are red brick and Neo-Gothic.

The educational experience difference here at UoB compared to SFSU is even more of a sharp comparison than just the campus itself. Globally, UoB is ranked #94 and SFSU is ranked #1494 by US News & World Report. I have two different sections for each module that I am in — the lecture and seminar. The days, times and locations would remain the same for the lecture, which would always be in a big lecture hall of around 100+ students.

The seminars would be smaller groups scattered throughout the term, and this was a more intimate setting where you could ask more questions and test your knowledge on what you would be learning in the lectures.

There is no busywork within the curriculum here — I have two assessments that my grade is based on, often two essays or an essay and an exam; there are no other assignments that your grade is based on.

The grading is also incredibly tough out here, as 40% is passing, and if you receive an extremely high mark, it’s often said the work could be considered publishable. You are also commonly working with academic journals and articles in a way that is much more prominent than at SFSU. I like that I am being challenged academically, but I don’t like how my grade is weighted on one or two assignments. As much as I enjoy the academically rigorous setting, I do miss small class sizes back at SFSU.

When I leave, I know for a fact that I will miss the lake that I live by. My university accommodation is Mason within the Vale Village. In my kitchen, I have floor-to-ceiling window panels that show the greenery and the water that’s just a couple hundred feet away. It’s great to run around, hang out with friends, read next to, and even do yoga by — people even have barbecues.

