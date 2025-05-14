Black Student Union honors Malcolm X and Rev. Arnold Townsend

This evening, around 20 San Francisco State University students and community members attended the Black Student Union’s final event this semester, the Malcolm X Mural Celebration. The event served two purposes: to honor Malcolm X’s legacy and to recognize the late Rev. Arnold Townsend, a local civil rights activist and SFSU alum who participated in the 1968-1969 Third World Liberation Front Strike.

Alvin Jackson, a second-year cinema student, researched the Malcolm X mural for two months so he could provide attendees with an extensive history of the artwork and its significance to the campus community.

According to Alvin Jackson, the progression from left to right represents Malcolm X’s spiritual evolution. The upper left shows him at a 1963 Harlem rally while the lower right depicts him in Ghana the following year with a book, symbolizing self-education. His Muslim faith is represented with a ring that says “Allah” in Arabic.

“This mural is a declaration: we are here, we matter and we belong for all of us,” Alvin Jackson said. “It is an invitation to learn, to reflect and to stand in solidarity with those fighting for equity, not just in this space, but across the world.”

He detailed how the current mural, dedicated in 1996, replaced an earlier controversial artwork that the university’s administration had removed. The original mural, created in 1994, incorporated the phrase “African blood symbols” alongside imagery of schools, crossbones, dollar signs, Stars of David, that some interpreted as antisemitic, leading to its removal despite student protests.

“The university administration at the time, rather than utilizing this event as an opportunity to open up healthy dialogue or seeking community mediation, chose to debase and paint over the mural,” Alvin Jackson said.

Tiffany Caesar, assistant professor of Africana studies, highlighted Townsend’s participation in the strike that led to the establishment of the College of Ethnic Studies.

“He was a soldier in the Black Student Union,” Caesar said. “He stood on the front line, fighting against police.”

Caesar connected Malcolm X’s journey to Townsend’s activism and community work.

“So a student asks ‘How do you keep the fight going, Rev. Arnold Townsend?’ and he said ‘The work is never done,’” Caesar said. “When I think of the legacy of Malcolm X and all the things that he did for the particular community and the people and the world, you see that same sentiment — the work is never done.”

Amylah Charles, a third-year Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts student, was mentored by Townsend, who died last year. She thought that this event commemorating Malcolm X would be the perfect time to honor him and conceptualized the Rev. Arnold Townsend Luminary Award. She said that the term “luminary” was chosen because “Rev. Arnold Townsend was a light and so many of the students on this campus carry a light with them.”

The Rev. Arnold Townsend Luminary Award will be presented annually to students and community members who embody Townsend’s spirit and commitment to social justice. The inaugural award was presented to Townsend’s family.

“I was really surprised because I wasn’t aware. She [Charles] didn’t tell me in advance,” said Corey Jackson, Townsend’s son. “I was really excited. I was thankful. When it comes down to his legacy, it feels like it looms large in so many positive ways.”

Corey Jackson expressed gratitude for the recognition of his father’s contributions and legacy.

“Amylah, from the times that we’ve met and have connected, I can tell why he was fond of her,” Corey Jackson said. “So ultimately, that’s just me, still paying it forward to pops, because I know this was something he would show up to if he could.”

Jamila Ali, who oversees HR for Associated Students, said it was a great event that allowed her to reminisce about being a student at SFSU, but she would’ve liked to see more people in attendance.

“I had a degree in Black studies, so I’m familiar with a lot of the things that they talked about,” Ali said. “It was a lot of information given, and I think a lot of people missed the opportunity to hear that.”