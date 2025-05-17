The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Review: ‘Friendship’ is awkwardly funny beyond compare

The new comedy is as weird as it is poignant
Byline photo of Julian Mullan
Julian Mullan, Staff ReporterMay 17, 2025
A still from the movie “Friendship.” (Fifth season)

When describing Andrew DeYoung’s new film “Friendship,” it’s easiest and accurate to say it’s an “I Think You Should Leave” sketch with a 1 hour and 40 minute runtime. To some, that may sound like a waste of what could be a good Friday night, but for those who enjoy Tim Robinson’s offbeat, rambunctious comedy style, it’s time to rejoice: we’ve been blessed with the most hilarious comedy in the past five years.

“Friendship” follows Craig (Robinson), a suburban everyman who catches an intense friend crush on his smooth neighbor Austin (Paul Rudd). When Austin “breaks up” with Craig, his life begins to spiral. The film is normal at its core but prompted the most guffawing I’ve seen at a theater in a long time. DeYoung was able to perfectly adapt Robinson’s patented style of cringe-inducing humor, which works even better in film than TV, dealing out joke after joke at rapid speed. The pauses between dialogue to laugh were so well-timed that even SNL would be jealous.

This movie is disturbingly uncomfortable, which plays to its favor. At its core, this is a movie about male friendship, boasting the tagline “Men shouldn’t have friends.” Yet, DeYoung uses Robinson’s talent for self-deprecating humor instead as a critique of the performance of masculinity. 

As the film moves from joke to joke, the comedic weight is placed on our protagonist Craig. Though he keeps making mistake after mistake, the only thing left for him is empathy. 

At times, the awkwardness and profound narcissism of Robinson’s character is extremely troubling. Yet, the film repeatedly showcases his pained need to connect with others, thanks to Robinson’s peculiarly heartbreaking pitch-perfect performance as a man with no friends. Robinson goes back and forth with ease between being rational and being a punching bag. This wouldn’t be able to happen without DeYoung’s direction, with the help of precise cuts and transitions by editor Sophie Corra, as well as casting director Melissa DeLizia, who brings in niche internet provocateurs Ivy Wolk and Conner O’Malley. 

This movie is in a whole new class of its own. It’s a pure comedy in essence but between the lines, it’s as revealing as any drama about toxic masculinity, maybe even more so. Maybe this is a call for help representing men’s desires to be loved for who they are. Maybe men should have friends.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in A&E
Christopher (Brendan Looney) embarks on a journey to solve a mystery in San Francisco Playhouse's "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," performing May 1 to June 21. (Carla Befera & Company)
‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ never gets off the ground
About 40 attendees listen as Michael T. Workman, co-director of “The Encampment,” speaks in the Coppola Theater on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 (Gregory McCulloh / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU hosts screening of ‘The Encampments’ documentary
Daya sings during the Rhythms Music Festival concert in Annex I on Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students attend an intimate concert with Daya and J Noa for Rhythms Music Festival
More in Reviews
(L-R) David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in “Thunderbolts*.” (Marvel Studios)
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ is too little, too late
A still from the movie “The Legend Of Ochi.” (Castel Films)
Fantasy and modernity collide in ‘The Legend of Ochi’
The Company of “The Comedy of Errors” at American Conservatory Theater. (Courtesy of Veronica Slavin)
Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’ stays true to its name at A.C.T. with chuckles and fumbles
About the Contributor
Julian Mullan
Julian Mullan, Staff Reporter
Julian Mullan (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is double majoring in cinema and business. He was born in San Francisco and after moving around the East Bay and Portland he eventually landed in Alameda, California. Before writing for GGX, he wrote movie reviews on Letterboxd while making music videos for local artists. In his free time, he enjoys playing bass, going on long bike rides and making hefty paninis. Julian Mullan (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Está estudiando cine y negocios. Nació en San Francisco y, después de mudarse por el East Bay y Portland, finalmente se estableció en Alameda, California. Antes de escribir para GGX, escribió reseñas de películas en Letterboxd e hizo videos musicales para artistas locales. En su tiempo libre, disfruta tocar el bajo, hacer largos paseos en bicicleta y preparar paninis grandes.