The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Photos: SFSU’s class of 2025 celebrates graduation

Graduating students were honored at SFSU’s 124th commencement at Oracle Park
Braelyn Furse, Gabriel Carver, Seamus Geoghegan, and Haley AbarcaMay 25, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
Graduating students are waved through into the stands at Oracle Park during commencement on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Graduating students headed to Oracle Park on Friday for San Francisco State University’s 124th commencement ceremony. The event spanned the course of several hours, with graduating students taking their seats at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to cap off the night, filling the sky at 10 p.m. 

Onlookers in the stands nearly filled the stadium, watching as the sun set overhead while speakers such as university President Lynn Mahoney and California Attorney General Rob Bonta gave words of wisdom to those whose journeys at SFSU were coming to a close. 

Proud attendees watched with excitement and pride as students walked across the field to receive empty diploma holders, containing only a printed letter from Mahoney. After receiving them, graduating students had their five seconds of fame; guided quickly through roped-off sections, students were each briefly broadcast onto a fourth of the jumbotron at the ballpark for loved ones to see. Many in attendance sported noise makers, cut-outs of graduating students’ faces and signs honoring those wrapping up their time at SFSU.

Attendees enter Willie Mays Plaza Gate for graduation on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Family and friends of the 2025 graduating class fill the stands at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Graduating students head toward the Marina Gate at Oracle Park as part of SFSU’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Kyndle Choate sings the national anthem during commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Olympia Joy Pereira and her daughter take their spot on home plate to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” during SFSU’s commencement ceremony at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Alli Gator walks on the field of Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A commencement marshal sprays bubbles while walking to their seat at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A graduating student waves to the crowd as they make their way to their seat at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Graduating students wave to the crowd as they make their way to their seats at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A graduating student makes their way to their seat in crutches at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Lynn Mahoney gives a speech during commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Graduating students move the tassels on their caps to the left to signify that their time at SFSU has come to a close. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta addresses the crowd at Oracle Park during SFSU’s 124th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2025. The commencement ceremony was the ninth to take place at Oracle Park; it would have been the 10th, but 2020’s ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

An audience member waves a flag in the stands at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Diploma holders are handed out to SFSU graduating students during the 124th commencement ceremony held at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Family and friends of graduating students raise up photos of them as they walk to receive diploma holders during commencement on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

A graduating student holds their sashes up for people in the audience at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress) 

 

Audience members hold an inflatable heart in the stands at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress) 

 

A graduating student screams with joy after receiving a diploma holder during commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

Fireworks explode in the sky at the end of commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Braelyn Furse
Braelyn Furse, Staff Photographer
Braelyn Furse (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born in Fresno, California, and now resides in San Francisco. In her free time, Braelyn enjoys reading, watching movies and crafting. Braelyn Furse (ella) es fotógrafa de Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació en Fresno, California, y ahora vive en San Francisco. En su tiempo libre, a Braelyn le gusta leer, ver películas y hacer manualidades.
Gabriel Carver
Gabriel Carver, Visuals Editor
Gabriel Carver (he/him) is a third-year photojournalism student and minoring in kinesiology. He was born and raised in Sacramento, the city that sculpted him as a person and brought him to his art, photography. He is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and hopes to learn from the best. Gabriel enjoys physical activities and jazz. Gabriel Carver (él) es estudiante de tercer año en fotoperiodismo con una especialización en kinesiología. Nació y creció en Sacramento, la ciudad que lo formó como persona y lo llevó a su arte, la fotografía. Es el editor de visuales de Golden Gate Xpress y espera aprender de los mejores. A Gabriel le gustan las actividades físicas y el jazz.
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Staff Photographer
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. They are majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at San Francisco State University, having transferred from City College of San Francisco. Born in San Francisco, they have worked at many local student publications including The Lowell at Lowell High and as the editor-in-chief of The Guardsman at City College. When they aren’t shooting photos or chasing leads, they enjoy walking through the city’s many beautiful parks and neighborhoods as well as browsing YouTube’s endless catalog of cooking videos. They can be reached at [email protected] Seamus Geoghegan (elle) es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, habiendo transferido desde City College de San Francisco. Nació en San Francisco y ha trabajado en varias publicaciones estudiantiles locales, incluyendo The Lowell en Lowell High y como director de The Guardsman en City College. Cuando no están tomando fotos o buscando pistas, disfrutan caminos en los hermosos parques y vecindarios de la ciudad, así como explorando el interminable catálogo de videos de cocina en YouTube. Se les puede contactar en [email protected]
Haley Abarca
Haley Abarca, Staff Photographer
Haley Abarca (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born and raised in Menlo Park, California. Haley developed a love for photography during fifth grade and now loves to photograph sports, politics, concerts and live events. In her free time, she loves reading, listening to music and hanging out with friends.  Haley Abarca (ella) es fotógrafa para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació y creció en Menlo Park, California. Haley desarrolló un amor por la fotografía en quinto grado y ahora disfruta fotografiar deportes, política, conciertos y eventos en vivo. En su tiempo libre, le encanta leer, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con sus amigos.