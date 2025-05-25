Photos: SFSU’s class of 2025 celebrates graduation

Graduating students headed to Oracle Park on Friday for San Francisco State University’s 124th commencement ceremony. The event spanned the course of several hours, with graduating students taking their seats at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to cap off the night, filling the sky at 10 p.m.

Onlookers in the stands nearly filled the stadium, watching as the sun set overhead while speakers such as university President Lynn Mahoney and California Attorney General Rob Bonta gave words of wisdom to those whose journeys at SFSU were coming to a close.

Proud attendees watched with excitement and pride as students walked across the field to receive empty diploma holders, containing only a printed letter from Mahoney. After receiving them, graduating students had their five seconds of fame; guided quickly through roped-off sections, students were each briefly broadcast onto a fourth of the jumbotron at the ballpark for loved ones to see. Many in attendance sported noise makers, cut-outs of graduating students’ faces and signs honoring those wrapping up their time at SFSU.

Attendees enter Willie Mays Plaza Gate for graduation on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

Family and friends of the 2025 graduating class fill the stands at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

Graduating students head toward the Marina Gate at Oracle Park as part of SFSU’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Kyndle Choate sings the national anthem during commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

Olympia Joy Pereira and her daughter take their spot on home plate to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” during SFSU’s commencement ceremony at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Alli Gator walks on the field of Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)

A commencement marshal sprays bubbles while walking to their seat at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

A graduating student waves to the crowd as they make their way to their seat at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

Graduating students wave to the crowd as they make their way to their seats at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

A graduating student makes their way to their seat in crutches at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lynn Mahoney gives a speech during commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

Graduating students move the tassels on their caps to the left to signify that their time at SFSU has come to a close. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta addresses the crowd at Oracle Park during SFSU’s 124th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2025. The commencement ceremony was the ninth to take place at Oracle Park; it would have been the 10th, but 2020’s ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

An audience member waves a flag in the stands at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

Diploma holders are handed out to SFSU graduating students during the 124th commencement ceremony held at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Family and friends of graduating students raise up photos of them as they walk to receive diploma holders during commencement on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

A graduating student holds their sashes up for people in the audience at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

Audience members hold an inflatable heart in the stands at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

A graduating student screams with joy after receiving a diploma holder during commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

Fireworks explode in the sky at the end of commencement at Oracle Park on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)