The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Hot water shut off across campus for over a week

Two repair projects and unclear communication have left students and staff confused and without hot water since late May
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-ChiefJun 10, 2025
Paula Sibulo
Sinks in Marcus Hall’s second floor bathroom on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Hot water has been shut off in most San Francisco State University campus buildings until further notice to repair a leak and complete a hot water repair project, according to an email to Golden Gate Xpress from Facilities Services.

The notice specifies that all campus buildings, except housing, will be affected. However, Golden Gate Xpress found that hot water was available in the Science and Engineering Innovation Center, the Gator Student Health Center and Yerba Buena Dining Hall, in addition to housing, at the time of publication.

Gareth Beilby, Capitol Planning, Design and Construction’s principal inspector, said his team hopes to complete repairs to the leak near the Fine Arts Building and the Creative Arts Building by Wednesday.

“As soon as the repair is done, the heating hot water will be restored at the central plant and the heat will be restored back to the buildings,” Beilby said.

On May 16, hot water began to leak out of a pipe near Cafe Rosso. Facilities Services staff shut down the central heating system in the Fine Arts Building, Marcus Hall, the Creative Arts Building, the Humanities Building and the Mashouf Wellness Center to repair the leak. Then, on May 29, hot water was shut down across most campus buildings for both a CPDC repair project and to fix the leak.

Showerheads in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Mashouf Wellness Center has received complaints from patrons about cold showers and no heating in the pool since the shutdown. Staff members were not given a clear timeline of when the hot water would be restored, often giving mixed information to gymgoers, ranging from two days to a month until restoration.

Alyssa Smith, a business graduate student who regularly goes to the Mashouf Wellness Center, uses the building’s showers five days a week. She has not heard any communication about the shutdown or a timeline.

“I really wish that it were warm,” said Smith, who still uses the showers despite the cold water. “It was just cold one day and it’s just been like that.” 

Throughout the Spring 2025 semester, there were five reported hot water shutdowns, according to Facilities Services’ Alerts and Outages Notifications.

CPDC will be working on their repair project until August 15, but still plans to have the hot water restored by Wednesday. Beilby declined to comment on the project and future hot water impacts on campus. The project will occur in the area between the Gymnasium and the Cesar Chavez Student Center, according to a notice posted by Facilities Services.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Graduating students are waved through into the stands at Oracle Park during commencement on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)
Photos: SFSU’s class of 2025 celebrates graduation
Students leave the gym after Mashouf closes at 5 p.m. on April 25, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU to address Mashouf equipment issues after months of complaints
Nicholas Panameno en frente de University Park North con una camiseta puesta que el diseño con la flores de su herencia Salvadoreño y Nicaragüense. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)
The experience of a student in the second era of Trump
About the Contributor
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo (she/her) is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo (ella) es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].