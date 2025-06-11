Gator Talk: The ‘Mayor of the Mission’ on keeping Latin rock alive

Intro

Roberts: 00:00 – 00:15

In this episode of Gator Talk, the podcast dedicated to bringing you insightful conversations with community leaders and visionaries. I’m your host, Christopher Roberts, and today we have Richard Segovia.

00:15 – 00:31

Richard has been lighting up stages across California and beyond, collaborating with artists like Santana, Malo, Tower of Power, effectively known throughout the community as the “Mayor of the Mission,” is a celebrated cultural ambassador and a passionate advocate for youth empowerment.

00:31 – 00:45

Through his iconic home, the House of Latin Rock, he has not only kept the vibrant spirit of Latin rock alive, but he has also dedicated countless hours mentoring, using music as a powerful tool to build confidence in self-expression.

Interview

00:45 – 00:50

So for the first question is, is the connection with the Casa and music?

Segovia: 00:51 – 01:21

Well, I started playing music in the house at the age of 17. And then when my mom passed away in 1990, I started using the downstairs room for rehearsals, and then through the years and then when Michael moved into my house in 1993. I hooked him up with a super lottery winner and we started a T-shirt company called Heaven Smiles and him, Dennis Sanfilippo, Mike Rios and Carlos Santana.

01:21 – 01:50

And we started doing the artwork for Carlos and also for Bill Graham. The house really started to build up a life of its own. Next thing you know, Al Hendricks, most of the biggest artists in the world started coming over because of Michael’s artwork. We end up doing an album cover for Steve Winwood, Testament, and all these great things started happening.

01:50 – 02:07

We started doing all this artwork. You wouldn’t believe the things that went on when I wasn’t even there. So then, after that, I’ve always called the house Casa Bandido because of my band, Puro Bandido. We’ve been together since 1979.

02:08 – 02:31

So back in 2002, I got Jorge Santana back into music. He wrote a song right before he went to the Caribbean. I asked him, what was the name of this original tune? And he named the song “Casa Bandido.” So then what ended up happening, it’s always been music, everything going on, but then here’s what happened in 2017.

02:32 – 02:56

I got hit up by the California Art Commission and also Precita Eyes. They decided to give us a grant, a $35,000 grant, to paint a mural on the house ’cause they heard about all these great things that were going on in my home. Working with kids and really getting involved with the community, giving back time now.

02:56 – 03:25

At my age, time to give back, that’s why I’m here. So they said, figure out what you want to do with the house. That’s when I came up with the idea. Carlos Santana and Malo, Latin rock coming out of the Mission District in the ‘60s with Carlos and Malo. So I decided to dedicate the house to Latin rock.

03:25 – 03:47

If you think about Motown, right? You think of Detroit, because of the sound of music. If you think about Latin rock right there in the Mission District. So I decided to dedicate my house to Latin rock. It was in 2017, the house really took on a life of his own.

Roberts: 03:47 – 03:50

So how did you get the title, the Mayor of Mission?

Segovia: 03:50 – 04:12

Back in — oh god — back in 1979, I think it was, a friend of mine was in the band — he came up to me and because I’ve been there a long time, he says “You know what, man? You’re the Mayor of the Mission.” And I said, “Yeah, you’re right. I am the Mayor of the Mission.”

04:13 – 04:38

And I’ve been handling that name since 1979. I’ve been the Mayor of the Mission. Everybody knows I’m the Mayor of the Mission. I’m proud to be that because I’ve kept the legacy alive. I kept the Mission District alive. I kept what we only had with music, which is Latin rock and keeping it going on and handing it down.

Roberts: 04:40 – 04:42

What is your goal right now?

Segovia: 04:43 – 05:06

Well right now, we’ve been doing the KPFA radio station at my house. My goal is I’m finishing up the Bandido new record, “Familia” with my brother Johnny Gunn. Johnny has been with me over 40 years. He’s been a big staple in the band. Without him, I would have never been able to keep this band together after all these years.

05:06 – 05:27

45 years to keep a band together. It’s 46 now. It’s tough in the industry. My goal now is to work with the youth and the community. I’ve been working with Rebecca Rodriguez. She’s a percussionist that works here a lot. Her band Agua Pura, which is all-female salsa band.

05:27 – 05:48

I’m also working with Los Jefes, who I’ve been working with since 2020. My goal is to, I got these kids who write original material. I took them into Hyde Street Studios. They recorded a three-song EP. I have the new generation of kids coming up from the School of the Arts.

05:48 – 06:07

So, it’s all about now giving back to the community. I’m also going to be working with one of the bands out of San Francisco State that I heard play here. They have reached out to me. So, my goal is to be able to work with the community, and just like KPFA and all the radio stuff that I do.

06:07 – 06:28

It’s all about to give back and to keep Latin rock music alive and well. My job is to keep live music alive and make sure that our kids learn to play piano, learn to play this in music, so we don’t lose that art. When I first started playing music, this is what makes a difference between now and then.

06:29 – 07:03

Nobody wanted to show you nothing. You had to learn it on your own. People were, “I better not show them that because if I do,” you know? So, if you put a band together, just that, see Santana and Malo changes from the battle of the Vadios to the battle of the bands. Instead of fighting, we would put bands together and have a battle of the bands, and meet at St. Peter’s in one of the halls and let the people so the fighting calmed down.

07:04 – 07:22

But when you wanted to learn something, you listened. Back then, it wasn’t about what you knew, it’s how you felt. Feel the beat, feel the music, feel it. That’s how you learned it. If you had that feel and had that touch, you’re gonna get some more.

07:22 – 07:41

Just like Jimi Hendrix, when he had a recording, they didn’t have that many tracks, so they had to capture the moment. So you had to have the feel. If you didn’t get it and you couldn’t figure out a part, you go to concert and see what the guy was playing and “Oh that’s what he’s doing.”

07:41 – 07:58

But nobody wanted to share, not like now you can go online, you can go to schools and you can do whatever you want to learn. I mean, the resources are there. It’s up to the people, our community, to save it.

07:58 – 08:23

And that’s what I want to do here — San Francisco State — SOTA [School of the Arts]. I want to save it for our kids, man. And give him something to live for because music does a lot to people. Some like Prince, man. He was a quiet little kid, but his way out was music.

08:26 – 08:47

And look at how heavy that cat was. But if you met him in person, he’s very quiet. Standoffish. You know who was another one that I had the opportunity to meet? And he was a maniac, crazy person on stage. And if you met him personally, he was very quiet. You know who that was? It was Alice Cooper.

Roberts: 08:47 – 08:48

Oh, really?

Segovia: 08:49 – 09:12

Oh yeah. He was one of the most quietest, reserved I met him back in the ‘70s when I had the opportunity to work in Vegas. I went to one of his shows and man, I was blown away. When I first thought about Alice, I was like, “Man, it’s so theatrical.” And his message.

09:13 – 09:31

So we got to keep the music alive, man. That’s why my house is the Latin Rock Mural House. So people know the river of colors like Carlos, who used to call my uncle Michael, because his last name was Rios — the river of colors.

Roberts: 09:31 – 09:47

It was when Richard had heard about the budget cuts to the athletic department here at San Francisco State, reported by the Golden Gate Xpress newspaper. Something had struck a nerve. The news had hit close to home. He thought to himself, “If they’re cutting the athletics, what’s next? What if they come after the music?”

09:47 – 10:08

That moment had sparked a sense of urgency in him, not just to speak out, but to act. He is now channeling that energy into building something bigger. Launching a nonprofit called Stars for the Future. Its goal is aimed at empowering the youth through music and creativity. So, I asked Richard for some guidance for students here at San Francisco State University navigating their own paths in music.

Segovia: 10:08 – 10:35

To let them know that there is people out there that care, but you’ve got to understand this business. The business part of this is what it all comes out to be. There’s a lot of ugliness in it and you got to be able to handle the heat of all this political BS that comes along with being a musician. They love you play, but there’s a people that are going to be hating on you. That’s just the way it is.

10:35 – 10:58

Some people are envious about it, but some people just can’t don’t care. So that’s what my thing is for all the kids and everybody that’s out there. I don’t care what you’re doing in the industry as an artist. Do it because you love it. Do it because you love it. And whatever happens, it’ll happen.

10:58-11:21

Do it and be dedicated to it. Be really dedicated. The more dedicated that you are, the better you’re going to get. But you got to give 110%. You’re going to put a million miles in to get one back. But if you want to be that high up in it and get big, like what I did with Eddie and all the people, I had to work really hard.

11:21 – 11:37

And I had to be discriminated on. You know the politics and all the BS that came along. You got to be able to handle it. You got to be tough as nails. You have to be callous. So be ready for that. You know I don’t care how good you get.

11:37 – 11:49

Somebody out there is going to hate on you. Are you going to back up and put your tail between your legs and walk away? And if you do, this is not what you’re going to do. You got to be strong.

11:50 – 12:22

So keep the faith and try to keep your head level and give your music 100% chance of doing it for you, or video, or art, or whatever you do. You have to really put your time into what you’re doing and realize that “I love this. I don’t care if I don’t make ever make a penny, but boy, this feels good.” You have to give yourself 100% to what you’re going to do to become a major player.

Roberts: 12:23 – 12:24

No shortcuts.

Segovia: 12:24 – 12:36

No shortcuts. There’s no such thing. Like, “Oh, I made it overnight.” That’s a bunch of BS. “Oh, I got it in a band. We made it overnight.” No, you didn’t.

12:36 – 12:50

How long did it take you to learn that instrument? How much, how long did you have to practice? How good did you have to get? How many bands did you have to play in before you got there? So, don’t tell me you made it overnight. Didn’t happen.

12:51 – 13:08

It’s like me picking up my timpani and say, “I’m gone.” No, you got to play yourself. So, there’s no such thing as making it overnight as far as I’m concerned. You have to put your whole heart into it. And you got to sacrifice — sacrifice a lot.

13:10 – 13:33

You know how many parties and graduations we missed? Thousands of parties and never there for families, because why? Because we were out there playing. See, we need to build a village, and the bigger the village that we built, the stronger whatever we say is gonna happen. That’s where I’m coming from right now.

13:37 – 13:55

Like yourself, you experienced it and it almost brought tears to your eyes when you were talking to me right now. So I want to let all these kids or bands out there, anything that I can do to help you get to where you want to go. We got to fight for our rights to keep music alive.

13:55 – 14:20

A lot of — This place of San Francisco’s melting pot is where it all started. Bill Graham, 1960s, Airplane, Starship, Hendrix. They all came to San Francisco. Right? So, we got to keep that alive. There’s a lot of legacies here that depends on music.

Outro

Roberts: 14:23 – 14:21

Thank you, Richard, for joining us today.

Segovia: 14:21 – 14:23

God bless you, man. Take care of yourself.

Roberts: 14:23 – 14:30

Thank you. This is Chris Roberts. Thank you for joining us. See you next time.