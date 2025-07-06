From bedroom gigs to sold-out shows: Why DJing is trending

Whether picking it up as a side hobby or in the hope of quitting their day job, DJing has gained more traction and attention as nightlife comes back to life. People of all ages are putting their next paycheck toward a DJ deck.

People spend hours learning how to mix music by watching YouTube videos and taking lessons from friends, while some sell out shows and others perform at house parties. Artists like John Summit, who traded his profession as an accountant for a career as a world-renowned DJ, continue to pave the way in the scene.

Shawn Hammond, 53, is no stranger to the DJ scene. With 30 years of experience, Hammond knows firsthand how DJing has grown with the advent of new technologies and increased accessibility and affordability.

Hammond began his DJ career with an $80 mixer from RadioShack and a few secondhand turntables. Today, the DDJ-FLX4, a two-channel controller best suited for beginners, is available for $299 on the Pioneer DJ website. Hammond learned from a friend who agreed to teach him if Hammond carried his equipment to events for six months. Back in the ‘90s, Hammond said becoming a DJ entailed a harder path than it does today.

“Back when I started, there was so very few DJs back then because you didn’t have the music. You had to physically have the music,” Hammond said. “You had to either own a record of the artist or a CD. And so, you were actually hired based on the music you had.”

Hammond was 23 years old when he began DJing; his love for music fueled that passion until now. An estimated 4,000 records comprise his collection, and he owns nearly $200,000 worth of DJ equipment.

While Hammond considers DJing to be an enjoyable hobby that brings in extra income, sfcowboy and erika have made it their life. Co-founders of program, a late-night event series based out of San Francisco, the 26 and 25-year-old duo have made it their mission to revive the city’s nightlife through their passion for making music.

What started as private parties hosted in sfcowboy’s bedroom in 2023, program has since expanded into warehouse raves, club takeovers, record label program audio, zine soulseek and the team is working on opening a music venue in San Francisco.

“I feel like usually people might think they want to be a DJ, but then get involved in nightlife and realize it’s just the whole aspect of it that they like being a part of,” erika said.

New computer software makes it possible for people to DJ with little to no equipment at all. Serato Studio, Splice, rekordbox and Virtual DJ are among the many available online platforms that can help any aspiring DJ, with monthly standard subscriptions ranging between $9.99 to $28.

Aero Wokk and Donovan Martel, 20 and 21-year-old DJs, known together as Studded Beats, are two of the people who learned to DJ primarily through mixing software online by using Virtual DJ. Martel said this familiarized him with the DJ equipment prior to buying his DDJ-FLX4 Pioneer deck.

“I’ve DJed whole parties with my computer as well, which is possible, a challenge, but definitely a fun challenge to put yourself up to,” Martel said.

Their interest in DJing originated from their love of sharing music with friends, their refined taste in music and involvement in the Los Angeles rave scene. Wokk believes that DJing inspires a sense of community.

“[DJing] is just an extra fun thing to do. It builds community and I think that’s what a lot of people are looking for,” Wokk said. “To be a part of something and just unite and meet different people. I think music is the best way to do that.”

