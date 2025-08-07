Reserves? Allocations? CSU funding explained by former administrator in Q&A

In spring, Golden Gate Xpress reached out to the California State University to get answers to burning questions about the system’s funding.

The following interview is from April 2025 with Ryan Storm, who is now no longer with the CSU. At the time, he was the assistant vice chancellor for budget planning and advocacy. Storm led the CSU’s Systemwide Budget Office.

The Office of the Chancellor has verified that the information below remains accurate at the time of publication. It has been lightly edited for grammar.

What was the Orange Book?

Prior to 1993, the state and CSU together built the CSU’s systemwide and campus budgets via a cost model known — in shorthand — as the Orange Book. If the state was willing to invest more state general fund into the university, the state and the CSU would meticulously cost out each of the line-item increases.

For example, if a decision was made to develop an engineering program at Campus X, the costs were calculated to do so by identifying the number of faculty, the salaries and benefits of those faculty, funding for classroom and office space, etc.

While that approach to budgeting was doable when new investment came from the state, it was exceedingly difficult when the state had to cut the CSU budget at different intervals such as during recessions.

The state would typically cut the CSU by an amount in those down economic years and leave it to the CSU to figure out and apply the reverse to the cost model/Orange Book.

Eventually, by 1993, the cost model was abandoned by the state and the CSU for a revenue model because it was proving to be unworkable.

In general, the revenue model works like this, the state would decide how much it could afford to provide the CSU and the CSU would determine what costs had to be covered and, if enough extra money, the CSU would prioritize and ration the rest.

How has the CSU’s allocation of state funds changed since the system’s inception?

Before 1993, allocations to the CSU and its campuses were very prescriptive. Since 1993, there has been more discretion provided to the CSU. That said, however, enrollment growth and compensation improvements for CSU employees are very costly categories with much of the new funding since 1993 dedicated to sustaining base, inflationary increases (i.e., compensation) and desired growth in student access (i.e., enrollment growth).

How have different funding allocation methods overfunded or underfunded the CSU?

To partially answer the question, we’ll do so with a rhetorical question: Is the CSU fully supported by state funds? The answer is no. Instead, about 40% of the core university operations is supported by student tuition and fees. Consequently, a person could argue that today the CSU is underfunded by 40%.

Another rhetorical question: Is today’s CSU an optimally resourced university? It would depend on who you ask. There is one area of the CSU that all could agree is currently deficient — facilities and infrastructure (including deferred maintenance). The CSU has many inadequate/ailing buildings and underlying infrastructure that would require tens of billions of dollars to build or repair. Therefore, the university is — on net — underfunded.

Allocations based on FTES (Full-time Equivalent Students) don’t seem to be working well, with campuses having millions in deferred maintenance. Is there a fundamental issue with the current system of state allocations?

Respectfully, this question begins with an inaccurate premise. Again, the CSU is funded under a revenue model. The state provides additional funding and the CSU Chancellor’s Office allocates this funding to the 23 universities for a variety of cost items and not just FTES enrollment growth.

Over the past decade, campuses have received new allocations for these many areas (among others): Employee pension cost increases, health care cost increases, and salary increases, utilities, maintenance of new facilities, FTES enrollment growth, the Graduation Initiative 2025. To be clear, campuses did not receive funding every year for each of these cost areas. There was insufficient new revenue from the state in many of the past years to properly support all of these cost areas, and the Chancellor’s Office had to prioritize and ration this funding to the best of its ability.

There is not a fundamental issue with the current allocation system. Instead, there generally is not enough money to cover every required cost and desired investment.

Activists have been calling for the CSU to tap into its reserve funds. Your response?

As of June 30, 2024, the CSU had $8 billion in reserves and investment accounts, which include the 23 universities’ reserves. More than $7 billion is restricted or designated for specific purposes and constrained by state law and other legal requirements.

The CSU reserves and investments include:

$2.7 billion of bond proceeds or state funds for capital projects

$2.8 billion restricted by statute or prior state budget acts (housing, student body centers, PaCE (Professional & Continuing Education), parking, state-required spending, etc.)

$2.4 billion of operating fund designated balances and reserves. Of this amount:

$1.6 billion designated for short-term obligations (encumbrances, financial aid, future commitments and legislatively restricted funds), capital projects, and catastrophic events (insurance deductible)



$777 million is reserved for economic uncertainty across the system (33 days). This includes $524 million that belongs to the 23 individual campuses.



Only $252 million is truly a reserve to help support needs across the entire CSU system, which is 11 days of reserves.

This is far below CSU policy and national best practices that stipulate reserves cover at least three to six months ($2.1 to $4.2 billion) to ensure that operations can continue for an academic term when state appropriations are delayed during recessionary periods or when facing unexpected reductions.

There are a number of state laws that restrict how certain revenue can be spent, including, but not limited to, the following statutory restrictions:

Revenues received from student body center fees may only be used to finance, operate and construct a student body center. (Educ. Code § 89304.)

Revenue received from motor vehicle parking facilities may only be used for acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of motor vehicle parking facilities. (Educ. Code § 89701.)

Parking fines and forfeitures shall only be used for the development and operation of alternate methods of transportation programs, for the mitigation of the impact of off-campus parking, and for the administration of the parking fines and forfeitures programs. (Educ. Code § 89701.5.)

Student health facilities fee revenue may only be used for student health centers. (Educ. Code § 89702.)

Student housing fee revenue may only be used for student housing programs. (Educ. Code § 89703.)

Revenues received from extension programs, special sessions, and other self-supporting instructional programs may only be used for the support of self-supporting instructional programs. (Educ. Code § 89704.)

Interest earned on financial aid money must be used for financial aid, except interest earned on federal financial monies that must be returned to the United States. (Educ. Code § 89722.9.)

Funds received by the trustees from the sale of unclaimed property must be used for student scholarships and loans. (Educ. Code § 89724(a).)

What risks are associated with relying on reserve funds?

Let’s put this into practical context — one’s personal finances. Reserve funds are one-time monies. They are akin to receiving money back from the government after filing a tax return or a one-time gift of money from a family member. A person could go buy a kitchen item, a ticket to an amusement park or buy a textbook. An imprudent decision would be to use the tax return or gift to finance a car with it or assume you could pay rent for the next five years with it. That one-time money would quickly dry up.

Similarly at the CSU, the university would use these one-time reserves for one-time payments. An example is to refurbish a classroom’s technology and wiring with one-time reserves. Or, if a university hires a new faculty member, a campus would use one-time reserves to properly set up the faculty member with a computer, research supplies and equipment, etc. to make sure that faculty is prepared to teach and succeed on behalf of students.

An imprudent use of one-time reserves at the CSU would be to pay that new faculty for the next 30 years of their career with one-time reserves. The university would be quickly out of one-time reserves.

Another imprudent use of one-time reserves would be for a university to take out credit and finance that classroom technology and wiring project with annual payments for the next 25 years because those one-time reserves will not likely be there after a year or two to cover the full 25 years. Also, as described above, there are state laws and bond covenants that limit the use of funds for specific purposes.

Why does the Chancellor’s Office cost as much as some campuses?

The Chancellor’s Office does many things on behalf of the 23 universities. For example, rather than each campus having its own team of employees to manage their cash, investments, etc., the Chancellor’s Office with a small team does this on behalf of all. That, conservatively, saves salary and benefit costs for 100 employees, if all 23 universities ran their own banking and investment offices.

Also, there are items that the Chancellor’s Office pays for centrally on behalf of the campuses. For example, the CSU has $20 million per year to cover the dental costs of CSU retirees. Other examples of items the Chancellor’s Office does on behalf of the universities are central legal services, audit services, centralized technology services like data systems, networking equipment purchasing, network/internet service and Cal State Apply (which is the online admission application system). Again, that is to name just a few.