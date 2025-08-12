Opinion: Living in my dream — what I learned from studying abroad in America

Three years ago, I landed at San Francisco International Airport with one backpack, two suitcases, a little excitement — and a lot of anxiety. I was a soon-to-be 19-year-old, alone in a foreign country, and about to start a life I had dreamed of since childhood.

Growing up in Japan, I had always been fascinated by American life. I watched American TV shows and imagined myself walking through American cities, chatting in English, and becoming someone bigger than who I was. Now, standing in a place by myself, a place I had seen on screens, I wondered, “Can I really do this?”

Looking back now, as I enter my final year at San Francisco State University, the answer is yes — but not because everything went smoothly. My journey has been far from perfect. But through every challenge, I’ve grown into a version of myself I never thought possible — one who is more confident, expressive, joyful, grateful and curious than ever before.

Starting over in another country felt like learning how to walk again. Even the simplest tasks were overwhelming. In my first semester, I didn’t know how to pay my dorm rent. I didn’t have a U.S. debit or credit card, and the only way I could think of paying it was to get cash from my bank account and take it to the Student Services Building. So, I decided to walk 45 minutes to a bank in Westlake to withdraw cash — not realizing there was this magical technology called an online portal where you can pay your rent directly. I anxiously returned to the Bursar’s Office, worried the payment wouldn’t go through. Not knowing what was around me was a constant stressor in the beginning.

I struggled culturally, too. Small talk felt unnatural, as I wasn’t used to chatting with strangers at the bus stop or in class. I became shy, worried that my English wasn’t good enough, and afraid of saying the wrong thing. Even though my friends were kind and welcoming, I often felt like I was alone.

Public transportation was another shock. I saw the realities of homelessness up close — people yelling on trains, sometimes in distress — and realized that, as someone who comes from a country with the most reliable public transportation, the public systems here were very different from Japan. These moments were uncomfortable, but they gave me insight into America’s complexity: its diversity, its inequality and its rawness.

Despite all this, I found small but powerful sources of strength. A few friends from high school who were also studying in the U.S. became my spring of comfort and motivation. We checked in often, cheered each other on and gave one another the emotional support we needed. I also met a student from the U.K. at international orientation, whom I have come to admire to this day. We bonded instantly and would meet every few months to talk about politics in the U.S., U.K., and Japan, our lives in America and how this experience was shaping us. She was intellectually curious, thoughtful and open-minded — someone who inspired me to think bigger.

After my first semester, things began to change — not because of one big turning point, but through two important lessons. First, I learned to stop expecting everything to fall into place right away. I had to stop comparing myself to others and start focusing on simply being better than the version of myself from the day before. Once I accepted that progress takes time, I could focus on building relationships, improving academically and exploring the world around me — one step at a time.

The second lesson I learned was to fully immerse myself in my environment. I started to listen more closely in class — not just to understand the material, but to understand people. I asked questions. I surrounded myself with people who were more fluent, more knowledgeable and more confident — not to compare myself to them, but to learn from them. I gave presentations, even when I felt unprepared. I got better and I started to feel like I belonged — not just in the classroom, but in the conversations.

One moment that made me proud was when I returned to Japan after completing my first year. As I landed at Narita International Airport, I felt a sense of relief — but even more than that, I felt accomplished. I had made it through a difficult and transformative year. I was no longer the same person who had boarded the plane to San Francisco in 2022.

A lot of my growth also came from the academic environment at SFSU. Many of my professors took genuine interest in my background and asked thoughtful questions that made me feel seen. They supported, challenged and ultimately inspired me to pursue studies in the humanities.

In Spring 2023, I took a course called “Values in American Life.” From Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin, to Zitkala-Sa and Tommy Orange, I challenged myself to dig deeper into how these incredible writers were influenced by American culture and how they shaped the culture that we live in today. I became fascinated by what it means to be human — by the stories we tell, the values we hold and the questions we ask.

This curiosity led me to explore journalism and American politics. I was captivated by the passion Americans bring to political discourse — so different from Japan. I began to see the United States not just as a country, but as a living, evolving experiment. Its contradictions, its freedoms, its struggles and ideals — they all made me want to learn more. I wanted to understand why America is the way it is and how I could contribute to it as a foreigner.

At the same time, I’ve grown even more proud of my Japanese identity. I carry with me the values I was raised with — respect, harmony, and good manners. But I’ve also embraced aspects of American culture, especially the sense of freedom I feel here. In Japan, I often felt limited by expectations. In America, I feel like I can express myself fully. I don’t feel alienated because of my background — I feel welcomed.

Today, I run two student clubs that give me a sense of purpose and community. With Turning Point USA, I put myself into the heart of American politics and encourage students to engage in a robust political discourse. As a way of giving back to the country I grew up in, I also founded Japan Career Club, which helps people find careers in Japan. I’ve found mentors and friends who push me to grow. I’ve learned to appreciate both where I came from and where I am now. I’ve adopted three guiding principles that will stay with me for the rest of my life: Don’t expect results too quickly. Don’t compare yourself to others, but be inspired by them. Stay grateful and curious.

Studying abroad didn’t just help me improve my English or earn a degree. It helped me become the best version of myself. For that, I will always be thankful.