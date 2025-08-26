SFSU guarantees housing for all incoming students

San Francisco State University has guaranteed on-campus housing to all incoming students this fall, including first-year, transfer and international students, according to university officials.

Officials credited the housing guarantee to lower enrollment numbers and the construction of the university’s newest residential building. This fall, SFSU will have 3,870 students living on campus, according to Jeny Patino, an associate vice president who oversees housing. About 20% of these students live in the new West Grove Commons building, which houses primarily first-year students.

Associate Dean of Students David Rourke said the guarantee has been in the works for a while.

“Because of the expansion of the housing program, and because enrollment has been dipping a little bit, we’ve been able to serve and guarantee everybody housing for the first time,” Rourke said.

When Rourke first joined the university in 1998, there were some issues with housing demands. He said that on-campus housing accommodated about 1500 students at a time when the demand was “probably for double that.”

“We had lots of waiting lists and lots of angst and frustration because folks needed to know that they had housing for them to feel comfortable accepting their admissions office offers, especially for Southern California,” Rourke said.

In Fall 2024, 17% of first-time freshmen came from Southern California, according to SFSU Institutional Research.

Katie Lynch, senior associate vice president of enrollment management, said the university is trying to change the reputation of on-campus housing availability.

“San Francisco can seem overwhelming to a parent, guardian or supporter,” Lynch said. “So them having this kind of reassurance that their student could come here and live on campus is often the transition they’re looking for as their child or the person they are a guardian of are looking for housing.”

The construction of West Grove Commons created many more units for first-year students — so much so that Mary Park and Mary Ward halls will remain vacant this fall. Previously, there was a plan to renovate Mary Park and Mary Ward halls, but the plan shifted to building a new residential hall, according to Rourke.

“When we proposed West Grove Commons, it was to be sort of a replacement for Mary Park and Mary Ward, which is kind of what has happened,” Rourke said. “Instead of putting people in those traditional residence halls, which are about 65 years old now, we are putting them in a brand new state-of-the-art community.”

To guarantee housing to all incoming students, the university offers an affordability program for some on-campus residents. First-year students who meet the qualifications of a Cal Grant A or B financial aid award are automatically eligible for the program. The Reduced-Rate Student Housing Program serves about 700 students on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We know the cost of living in San Francisco is one of the biggest barriers for students being able to enroll at San Francisco State,” Lynch said. “The opportunity presented to us with the reduced-rate housing program allows us to offer eligible students, particularly incoming first-year freshmen, an opportunity to live on campus at a reduced rate of about 25% off.”

Junie Dado, a first-year cinema student, moved into West Grove Commons this semester and is already loving his new home. Dado said he enjoys making friends through common interests in the residential hall.

“It’s kind of a party in that building,” Dado said. “A lot of the people on my floor do music — and so do I — so we’ll just be in the rooms and we’ll jam. We’ll play a bunch of guitar, and then people will just stop by. They’ll pop in for a little bit and listen to the music.”

First-year student Alina Pinto admitted she didn’t miss her hometown of Fairfield as much as she thought she would.

“I love my family,” Pinto said. “But I don’t really miss them because I feel like I’m enjoying my time here. There’s nothing to really miss.”