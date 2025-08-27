Stylish students find stage at SFSU

The first day of school ushered in not only nervous freshmen and seasoned returning students, but also a diverse array of back-to-school fashion.

From student to student, each individual made their stylistic choices with purpose. Whether for comfort or style, students had a myriad of objectives in displaying their personal tastes.

Reflected through each student’s outfit was the diverse nature of students themselves, as well as personal philosophies towards education. While the appeal of “peacocking” first-day outfits for their peers appeared obvious to some students, others found low-key comfort to be the way to survival in the Swamp.

Through the sea of outfits, the trend of sustainable shopping was consistent among students. Hilary Hill, a third-year public health student, found sustainability to be a large factor in her second-hand shopping habits.

“I always like to find something thrifted versus buying it straight from the store,” Hill said. “It usually lasts longer. It’s better quality. And who doesn’t want a unique outfit?”

Second-hand shopping was appealing to students because of its budget-friendly nature and item uniqueness. A thrift store rarely stocks the same item twice, making it much more appealing to those with individuality in mind.

Alex Robinson, a first-year biochemistry student, shared his enthusiasm for finding new shopping destinations in San Francisco. Robinson, along with many of his peers, mentioned their affinity for vintage shopping on Haight Street. Draped in his mustard yellow cable knit sweater, Robinson’s cozy look reflected his love for second-hand shopping.

“A dude said ‘Nice thrift shop clothes,’” Robinson said. “And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

While standing out from their peers is at the front of some students’ minds, some took inspiration from others to replicate it in their own closets. By piggybacking off others’ ideas, students gained new perspectives.

Vivian Combs, a third-year anthropology student, took joy in seeing the diverse range of styles on campus on the first day.

“The way you dress is not an isolated thing,” Combs said. “It identifies you as part of a subculture, especially alternative.”

While each student dressed in different aesthetics, there was a standout population of messenger bags and layered necklaces. Combs’ decked-out satchel paralleled the mellow look of Miles Burnett, an undeclared second-year student. While Combs sported a fully-customized satchel complete with patches and pins galore, Burnett kept it low-key with a plain brown messenger.

Combs’s DIY satchel decorations resonated with the ideas of Vivian Boer, a third-year psychology transfer student. Boer described her style with elements of spontaneity, which were particularly relevant in the pieces that make her feel most like herself. Rocking double corduroy for the first day, Boer beamed with pride at her selections.

“I just went in my closet and thought this would be great,” Boer said. “I’m very spur of the moment. I don’t really plan out my outfits, style, hair, or anything. I just do what I want when I want to.”

Vivian Combs finished sewing the patches onto her bag just the night before.

The spur-of-the-moment attitude of Boer’s outfit choices were brightly reflected in her playful ensemble. While some students geared up for the first day with a focus on academics rather than fashion, others meticulously planned their look. Jacob Lara, a first-year music production student, spent two weeks planning his outfit for the first day.

“I’ve always wanted to dress like this, but didn’t know how to yet, so I had to get the inspiration,” Lara said. “I actually planned this specific outfit two weeks ago.”

Prior to the first day of courses, Lara described his meticulous process of scrolling for inspiration on Pinterest and carefully curating his vibe.

Lara’s dedication to looking and feeling good for first impressions heavily resonated with his fellow students across campus. Jeloni Brown, a fourth-year business student, found himself in a similar position to Lara. While Brown did not share the same meticulous planning process, he emphasized the importance of making the best possible impression.

“[It’s] the first day of school, even though we’re grown, I don’t think people ever outgrow that,” Brown said.

Brown met Kevin Cassman, a graduate math student, while waiting for the bus on campus, and they quickly became friends from their shared love of fashion. It all started when Brown complimented Cassman’s Lake Tahoe hat. Despite just meeting, the enthusiasm and connection between Brown and Cassman were palpable.

The pair’s style choices were complete opposites, yet a simple compliment was all it took to get them talking.

Across campus, each and every student had their own objectives for the first day of school. As a whole, students prioritized fashion as a way to make connections with their peers and usher in confidence for the start of the Fall 2025 semester.

“I was under the influence that everybody was gonna have the same style of fashion,” Lara said. “It turns out, everybody just dresses how they want. Nobody’s really judging.”