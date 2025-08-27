Storage boxes and air fryers fly off shelves amid move-in rush

The Target at Stonestown Galleria experienced a surge in demand for essentials as new and returning Gators moved into university housing for the fall 2025 semester.

The two-day move-in, held Aug. 19-20, saw hundreds of students and their families shopping at the nearby retailer conveniently located near campus. For many, the shopping trip was their first chance to stock dorm rooms and nearby apartments with basic necessities.

Emily Nguyen, a Target employee working during move-in, said storage boxes and air fryers were the most popular items. As far as food goes, Nguyen said there is a rising popularity of “anything that will be fast to cook and eat.”

Target recently marketed its expanded back-to-college assortments, featuring more new dorm and campus-related items than in the previous year, underlining its strategic focus on serving students during the season.

“When it comes to the back-to-college season, Target is triple majoring in design, quality and value,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines.

A 2025 survey from College Ave reported that the cumulative cost of daily living expenses, including food and toiletries, averages nearly $1,400 a month for college students.

For many students, the shopping trip wasn’t just about convenience, but about setting up their rooms to make dorm living manageable.

Still, bare shelves left some students scrambling. Alexandra Quispe Canto, a sociology and child development student, said she searched for shower shoes but came up short.

“A lot of the aisles were totally empty, and it was so busy,” said Quispe Canto, adding that long checkout lines made the trip more difficult. She eventually found a pair at another store inside the mall.

Nursing student Grace Woods said she focused on purchasing clothing and makeup but found those sections “cleaned out.” Despite the frustration, Woods said she plans to come back once the shelves are restocked.

Alex Dewaard, a communications student, had better luck on the electronics side. He managed to buy the last power strip before they sold out.

The aisles reflected the demand for basic room essentials. Kitchenware, pillows and even parts of the frozen food section were left sparse as students crossed items off their list.

Francis Kirsch, a Target employee, was unsure when some of the sold-out items would be restocked.

“It is back to school, so everyone’s grabbing,” Kirsch said. “The thing is, we employees don’t usually get the exact schedule, but shipments are usually every Saturday.”

Given the surge in demand, Kirsch discourages customers from calling the store to ask about the inventory. He said it’s more convenient to check on the Target app for stock at Stonestown or other locations.

With inventory shipments arriving weekly, shelves are expected to refill in cycles, meaning the rush may spill into the first weeks of classes as students return for items they couldn’t get the week before.