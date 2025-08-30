The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress

Golden Gate Xpress
Ranking SFSU’s dorms: Where is the best place to live on campus?

Grading each of SFSU’s dorm buildings.
Byline photo of Diego Camargo
Byline photo of Lourence Alturino
Diego Camargo and Lourence AlturinoAug 30, 2025
Eddie Monares
Two people walk in front of the Village at Centennial Square building on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

As a new wave of students moves into San Francisco State University’s campus dorms, the question arises of which dorm building is the best.

Golden Gate Xpress created a grading system for the different dorm buildings to determine which offers the best experience. The system is split into five categories: study areas/lounges, bathrooms, elevators, amenities and dorm rooms. Each category is graded on a scale of 1-10. Then, each category is added and averaged to calculate a numerical grade.

The West Grove Commons at San Francisco State University on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

West Grove Commons

The newly built West Grove Commons shines in ways other dorms don’t. That’s due to the number of study lounges it offers. Walking through the building, it’s clear how much nicer the building is compared to other dorm buildings on campus. A fun addition to the building is the game room that includes a ping pong and a foosball table. The biggest ding to WGC’s rating is the dorm rooms themselves. With three people in one room, congestion might become an issue. An aesthetic issue with WGC is that the concrete walls and ceilings do not match the white walls that surround them. A great feature of the building is how close it is to the Mashouf Wellness Center. Overall, WGC gives first-year students a solid experience in dorming. 

Two people enter the Towers at Centennial Square on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

Towers at Centennial Square 

Towers at Centennial Square provides students with a more traditional apartment-style room. Just like WGC, crowdedness is a problem with four to five students living in one apartment with only two rooms and a bathroom to share. Outside of the rooms themselves, Towers lacks any space where students may be able to hang out and meet their neighbors. The only common space that makes this possible in Towers is the laundry room. In comparison to others, it’s average at best despite being the biggest dorm on campus. 

An illustration depicting a tournament bracket of the dorm buildings on campus. (Photos by Eddie Monares, graphic by Alessandro Sanchez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Village at Centennial Square

Village at Centennial Square is a rollercoaster of good and bad when it comes to what residents look for in a dorm building. The biggest plus for Village is the parking structure located underneath the building, which is accessible only to Village residents. Another underrated aspect of Village is the small balcony area on the third floor, providing students with a common hangout area outside of the study lounges. Village is right next to Subway and Village Market, which is certainly a plus with the easy access to food and groceries. Village Market provides students with access to a small convenience store, saving students time if they aren’t able to go to Stonestown or the Parkmerced shopping center for everyday items. Village’s rating could be exponentially higher, but the elevators are some of the worst on campus. The elevators are extremely slow, so if you are late for a class, your best bet is to take the stairs. The dorms had cracked walls, counters and dirty windows, which is no fault of their tenants, but still a downfall to the living experience. The Village dorms give off an overall classroom feeling, which is a negative, but their amenities give students at least something to look forward to.

The lobby lounge area at Manzanita Square on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

Manzanita Square

Manzanita Square provides the ultimate dorm experience for students. As soon as you step through Manzanita’s doors, you’re welcomed by a comfortable lounge area, filled with cozy couches and fun games. Manzanita’s study lounge is the most snug of the lot for study sessions and online classes. The first floor’s bathrooms are the best on campus, with a state-of-the-art sink that provides a faucet, soap dispenser and dryer all in one. The building offers a modern apartment feel with clean white walls and wooden accents throughout. Each dorm has a full kitchen and a spacious floor plan. The laundry room also offers the cheapest prices, starting at $1.75 to wash and $1.25 to dry. Funny enough, the one downside for Manzanita is an upside for any other building. Manzanita has a fitness center located on the first floor, but lacks workout machines and only offers resistance band training. If you like to work out, walking down to Mashouf is the best option.

A University Park North Garden apartment building on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

University Park North

University Park North is an anomaly compared to the other dorm buildings on campus. UPN has two different types of buildings: the high-rises and the garden apartments. The difference in the two buildings is the layout of the apartments, but other than that, the living situation is fairly similar. One aspect that makes UPN stand out is its carpeted floors, which none of the other buildings include. With UPN being located the farthest away from campus, it can be seen as a downside for students. But on the flip side, its ranking got a boost due to the dorm’s proximity to Stonestown Galleria. This offers students living in UPN a short walk to stores such as Target, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods. And with Mashouf being a long walk away, students can instead head to the City Sports Club in Stonestown. 

The University Park South dorm building on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Eddie Monares / Golden Gate Xpress)

University Park South

University Park South gives an urban townhome feel, but doesn’t necessarily separate itself from UPN. UPS has a bigger space than its counterpart, but where UPN has Stonestown, UPS has nothing near it that could compete. UPS is located behind the J. Paul Leonard Library, which is great for students who seek a consistent study place. Yet, its proximity is still rather bleak and lacks any other exciting amenities. The dorms also include a full kitchen, but due to its layout, it’s not something to be thrilled about. UPS has gorgeous greenery along its exterior, but its interior fails to stand out. 

Final Thoughts

The age-old saying “newer is better” is reflected in the grades for each dorm building, with the two highest grades by a wide margin being the two newest additions: Manzanita Square and West Grove Commons. This isn’t to say the other dorms aren’t suitable — UPN, for example, still has its pros and cons. But ultimately, it’s hard to compete with the highly innovative dorms the school now offers.

