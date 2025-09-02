From dolls to design: San Francisco fashion designer fills out downtown wine bar

Models draped in airy skirts, lace gowns and bow-tied corsets walked the runway under spotlights at the Press Club in downtown San Francisco on Friday. The showcase featured hand-crafted pieces by independent fashion designer Joey Ehren.

Ehren’s designs encapsulate femininity and structure by incorporating floral and plaid prints, matching sets, and floor-length gowns. The show was entirely self-produced, with Ehren enlisting volunteers as models, bouncers and photographers — including his partner, Liam Clickenger, a photographer.

Ehren produces a fashion show every month or two, each show featuring 10-20 looks. The show on Friday was his 10th runway show.

“The real reason I like doing it is because it puts me in a position where I have to produce an entire collection in under a month,” Ehren said. “That tunes my skills to be better than what they are, and I’ve seen a lot of growth over the last year doing this kind of stuff. Really, my goal is to be the best that I can be.”

Ehren grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where he gravitated towards fashion at a young age.

“My first experience playing with other kids was playing with Barbies and playing dress up in my mom’s closet and walking around in her heels with my sisters,” Ehren said.

Ehren grew up with creative parents, who were both musicians. Ehren recalls his first time sewing when he snuck into his mom’s purse and found a mini hand sewing kit for alterations and repairs on the go. As an 8 year old, he sewed a bandana into a purse with the kit.

“That was really the first thing that I had ever made,” Ehren said. “At 11, I got my first sewing machine for Christmas, and that’s when I really started constructing garments.”

In his recent designs, Ehren focused on corsets and well-crafted dresses. Using materials like upholstery velvet to create corsets and structured skirts, as well as light, flowy material to make bridal-style skirts. Ehren said he draws his inspiration for garments from the textiles and fabrics he uses to craft them.

“I look at myself more as the medium that the fabrics are working through,” Ehren said. “I usually don’t do sketches or try to put too much pressure on planning. At the end of the day, my process and how I work is more with the fabrics instead of me trying to put my ideas onto the fabrics. I like to let the fabrics tell me what they want done to them.”

Ehren sources fabrics in many different ways, including through SCRAP SF, a nonprofit providing affordable materials to artists and educators.

Ehren also collects fabric from a fellow artist, Liz Cahill, the co-founder and executive director of Decentered Arts, who cleans and upcycles discarded material found in dumpsters. Ehren’s first show was a collaboration with Cahill.

“Our first fashion show was all trash runway stuff and that was my first collection that I’ve ever designed,” Ehren said. “Through doing that, I’ve learned a lot, and that’s what really put me down this road as a designer.”

Model Raven Nicholas discovered Ehren by attending one of his shows. As a longtime admirer of his work, attending the shows made her want to work with him.

“I’ve been to two or three of his shows before, and then did some modeling separately,” Nicholas said. “I was like, ‘I would love to work with this guy. I love his stuff. I think he’s super cool.’”

Nicholas jokingly said she kept badgering Ehren until she modeled for him.

Angel Tlachi, another one of Ehren’s models, said she and Ehren connected over Instagram. She commented on one of his posts praising his designs, and he contacted her soon after.

“He slid up on my story because I had posted a runway video of me and then he was like ‘Do you want to walk for me?’ and I was like ‘Uh, duh!’” Tlachi said. “As soon as I’m on the runway, I just feel it. I don’t know how to describe it, but I just feel it. All eyes are on me, like I need to serve out.”

Miko Lorenzo, director of operations for Sidecar Hospitality and general manager at Press Club, found out about Ehren through his cousin, who attended one of Ehren’s shows. After seeing his work, Miko reached out to book Ehren for a fashion show.

“I love collaborating with younger artists, artists who are local that don’t really have a platform to get their art out,” Lorenzo said. “You don’t have to be a big name to do something like this.”

Before the show, Ehren addressed the audience to thank all the volunteers and Press Club for hosting the show.

“Fashion is my love letter to this world, and it’s the way that I’ve gotten through the good and the hard times,” Ehren said. “The feelings that you may have when you are looking at these designs aren’t random. What they are is a transfer of love, pain and everything else that has gone into putting these garments together.”