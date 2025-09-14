The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress
‘Rights and Wrongs’: SFSU hosts 20th annual Constitution and Citizenship Day Conference

SFSU history department will host a two-day conference to celebrate the federal holiday.
Maya Latz
Maya Latz, Staff Reporter
Sep 14, 2025
A poster for the Constitution and Citizenship Day Conference that will be held at San Francisco State University on Wednesday, Sept. 17 and Thursday, Sept. 18. (Courtesy of Sana Hussaini)

This Wednesday and Thursday, San Francisco State University will host its 20th annual Constitution and Citizenship Day Conference with speakers Jonathan Gienapp and Stephanie Jones-Rogers. 

The federal holiday celebrates the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. In 2005, new legislation was established surrounding the holiday that required every educational institution that receives federal funds to celebrate the holiday with educational programming.

Marc Stein, professor of history at SFSU, has been the conference coordinator since 2015. Stein said there will be an array of topics covered across the eight sessions, including populism, the First Amendment and government censorship of LGBTQ+ history. 

“There are a lot of things related to constitutional law that are the subject of great national concern right now, whether it’s birthright citizenship or executive authority or checks and balances, the rights of undocumented people and sending the National Guard into American cities,” Stein said. 

Gienapp, associate professor of history and law at Stanford University, will be Wednesday’s keynote speaker. Gienapp is presenting on constitutional originalism, which his second book, “Against Constitutional Originalism: A Historical Critique,” focuses on. 

“What authority should the past have over the present?” Gienapp said. “There’s something very undemocratic about deference to history, right? To say we are going to maintain these traditions or the way things were decided when none of us were alive. […] I think originalism as an idea that people debate is a very useful way to bring that idea about the relationship between democracy and the authority of history.”

Jones-Rogers will be the keynote speaker on Thursday. As an associate professor of history at the University of California, Berkeley, Jones-Rogers’ discussion will touch on women’s history, slavery and the Constitution. 

“The talk that I’ll be giving next week is really about how women, white Southern women in particular, took advantage of the fugitive slave clause, which is in the Constitution, to protect those property rights and enslaved people,” Jones-Rogers said. 

Panels will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Humanities Building Room 133 on Sept. 17 and the J. Paul Leonard Library Room 121 on Sept. 18.

