Buses, trains and bingo: SFMTA celebrates transit month

Transit Month in San Francisco kicked off with a bang, ushering in the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency’s festive “Bussin’ Bingo.”

Cheerfully red and white checkered, bus-themed bingo cards encourage transit riders around the city to explore outside of their normal routes to complete the game. Riders were encouraged to participate by visiting local businesses and ordering event-exclusive menu items. At the end of September, SFMTA promised an exclusive facility tour and raffle entry to those who filled out 16 squares on their bingo cards.

The San Francisco Transit Riders, an independent nonprofit that advocates for public transit riders, created the month-long holiday “Transit Month” six years ago as a way to uplift the importance of public transit networks in San Francisco.

With roots in the Bay Area, Transit Month continues to thrive through SFMTA, Caltrans and BART’s celebrations.

At the helm of the 2025 Transit Month festivities is SFMTA Public Relations Officer Nia Evans. On the heels of Evans’ ultra-successful 2024 Transit Month Event, “Tasty Transit Tour,” she planned “Bussin’ Bingo” with the goal of encouraging riders to engage in a city-wide exploration through public transit.

“I’m very happy that people seem engaged within the businesses that we’re working with,” Evans said. “I love the idea of encouraging people to take transit and support local smaller businesses.”

After the soaring approval of “Tasty Transit Tour,” a pastry-themed transit event, Evans wanted to continue involving local businesses in the equation. Evans shifted from the bakery theme of 2024, focusing the 2025 bingo event on a diverse array of 20 restaurants, bakeries and bars.

While the lineup for “Bussin’ Bingo” is wildly different from the bakery crawl, Evans selected some previous participants, such as Fillmore Bakeshop. Other participants across the city, such as Standard Deviant Brewing, Outta Sight Pizza and The French Spot, helped diversify the bill.

Elena Basegio, owner of Fillmore Bakeshop, has owned the bakery for over 15 years. As the 22 bus soared by the bustling corner of Fillmore and Bush streets, Fillmore Bakeshop invited visitors into its cozy interior.

Following the success of last year’s event, Basegio was thrilled to be invited back to work with SFMTA again. With 15 years of experience in business under her belt, Basegio highlighted how important it is for local businesses and agencies to consistently support one another. September is one of the bakery’s slowest months, making publicity of any kind a welcome invitation.

“We don’t get on any sort of list,” Basegio said. “We’re not viral. We’re just a neighborhood spot that’s lowkey and under the radar.”

SFMTA, lovingly called “Muni” by locals, is one of the agencies working to make this idea possible. While Transit Month is promotional for transit agencies across the Bay Area, Muni’s meticulously planned events aim to give back to San Francisco.

“They’re uplifting us as much as we’re uplifting them,” Evans said. “It’s truly a win-win.”

Transit Month events like “Bussin’ Bingo” are widely aimed at increasing ridership. While the boost in ridership may be temporarily promotional for Muni, Evans is most interested in creating lasting connections within neighborhood communities.

Business owners across the city, such as Juliemarie Suas of Thorough Bread & Pastry, are feeling the love this month.

“We’re doing extra stuff that people are looking forward to doing,” Suas said. “That brings everyone together. This community is so beautiful.”

Suas and her team worked meticulously to produce their “J-Line” cupcake in time for “Bussin’ Bingo.” The dessert highlights a rich chocolate cupcake base, accompanied by a zingy strawberry buttercream. While the themed treat is the highlight of Suas’ pastry case, the hand-folded “J” flags atop the cupcakes are a tribute to her dedication.

While Suas expressed not having an initial interest in taking over her father’s bakery, events like “Tasty Transit Tour” solidified her roots in the community.

SFMTA’s dedication to community connection extends all the way to San Francisco State University, where Evans and her colleagues tabled on Monday in hopes of connecting students to both “Bussin’ Bingo” and the 29 Sunset Improvement Project.

The vibrant vermillion table caught the eye of Tay Hall, a fourth-year psychology student. Hall leaned into learning about Muni’s Transit Month events, and shared her outlook on students’ comfortability and challenges with taking transit.

“You can’t have a solid stance until you use it and are a constant, consistent user,” Hall said. “I feel the majority of people here understand it.”

Hall’s confidence around navigating her bus home, the 14R, reflected the benefits of commuter students becoming more familiar with SFMTA.

Joshua Howard, a second-year electrical and computer engineering graduate student, shared how he is continually learning about Muni as a newer student.

Originally from Fremont, Howard is familiar with the broad variety of public transportation in the Bay Area. Despite being experienced with BART and Caltrans, Howard prefers his daily commute on Muni.

“I love public transportation,” Howard said. “I always wish it came more often.”

At the table, students continued to joyously spin the vibrant prize wheel and eagerly asked Evans about “Bussin’ Bingo,” with many walking away toting their new bingo cards and researching the next steps for participating.

“Bussin’ Bingo,” originally just an optimistic figment of media promotion, has kept transit enthusiasts and student commuters alike engaged in civic affairs.

“No one has done this much for my business in the city of San Francisco than Muni,” Basegio said. “What Muni has done for me has been exponential.”