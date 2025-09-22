Flashy cars and Latine pride: Mission District shows off lowrider culture

Arriving in San Francisco this past weekend, folks were greeted with barricades and colorful streamers lining Mission Street. Overhead, the large banner from the San Francisco Lowrider Council announced its annual free event, King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade. Starting from 20th and Mission streets, the area was packed with old school cars of all kinds, from Buicks to Impalas; every vehicle was decked out to the max. Each owner stood proudly next to their cars or checked out the others on display. Visitors enjoyed themselves, with people posing next to cars, taking selfies and even hopping in cars for a quick photo shoot.

By noon, there was a crowd of people walking around the already stationed vehicles, starting from 20th Street down to 26th Street. The parade was set up behind Capp Street, with people in their cars patiently waiting or conversing with others around them about the sweet rides they decided to bring out. When the clock struck 1 p.m., two lanes of lowriders began to cruise between 20th and 26th streets, blasting old school hip-hop and rap. People lined the streets with their phones out, recording their favorite vehicle of the afternoon or dancing to the music with a beverage in hand.

The parade lasted for about two hours, but that wasn’t the only thing the council planned for the day. From 4-6 p.m., a competition for the highest hydraulic jumping was streamed live on CBS News. Cars selected from California cities competed for the highest jumps. All generations were free to compete in the event, with some as young as 18. With shining cars still lining the streets and even small concerts and competitions, the whole bay came out to see a tradition going strong as ever.

Ozvaldo (Ozzie) Gonzalez poses next to his 1948 Dodge, Custom Deluxe. He is part of a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco that came to show their rides at the Lowrider Parade on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Sofia I. Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)

Sets of Lowriders displayed in front of the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts during King of the Streets in the Mission on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Sofia I. Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)

A car hops during the King of the Streets Hopping Competition that took place during the King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade between 24th and Mission streets on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Sofia I. Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)

David Mejia in his 1981 Buick with his son above, waving the Mexican flag during the King of The Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Sofia I. Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Lowrider Parade begins as lowriders set out from 26th, Mission and Capp streets for the King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade on Saturday, Sept. 20th, 2025 (Sofia I. Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)

Helen Machiorlatti (left) and Sophia Coleman standing in front of Machiorlatti’s 1962 red 4-Speed Impala that she brought out for the King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Sofia I. Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)