Xplainer: Lowriders in San Francisco

Lowriding recently came to life in the Mission District on Saturday during the King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade, where families, car clubs and fanatics gathered to celebrate the unique art and craftsmanship of every vehicle. Events like this highlight lowriding as more than just a hobby, but as a celebration of creativity, cultural pride and community.

“It’s been a root of my pride,” said Cesar Ponce, the president and founder of Family First Car Club Norcal section. “It’s been a source of motivation to be able to say, you know what, I want to be different.”

Lowriding is a vehicle customization culture that originated in Southern California in the 1940s. The term “lowriders” refers to the vehicles, often characterized by elaborate paint jobs, murals, interior designs, chrome detailing and hydraulic suspension systems that allow the driver to adjust the vehicle’s height.

The culture first took shape following World War II when Mexican American veterans returned home with mechanical skills and access to a surplus of affordable cars. Beyond the mechanical modifications and designs, lowriding also includes gathering in car clubs, cruising and participating in car shows.

More than just a trend, lowriding is a culture that has allowed the Chicano and Latine community to find their identity, embrace their heritage and resist the system that constantly tries to erase them.

Low and slow

During post-World War II, “hot rods” became the dominant trend in American car culture, typically modifying vintage models, like the Ford Model-Ts, to enhance their speed and racing performance. However, Mexican American youth and veterans took a different approach.

According to The National Museum of American History, Mexican Americans instead lowered their cars and cruised slowly as a way to showcase their style, craftsmanship and cultural pride. To achieve this style, they purchased surplus Chevrolets, which at the time, were abundant and easier to modify. A combination of factors created this surplus of cars, such as the post-war industrial production shift, when factories quickly resumed civilian car production following the end of the war in 1945. Affordable pre-war cars and dealerships eager to move inventory created the perfect opportunity to purchase and customize cars, creating the culture of lowriders we know today.

Suppression, organization and victory

Lowriding in San Francisco emerged in the late 1960s and 1970s during a period of immense cultural and political change. Throughout the U.S., the Chicano Movement began to spread, fueled by demands for civil rights, educational equity, labor protections and many more of the hardships faced by Latine communities. In San Francisco, young Latine Americans found their voice not only through marches, but also through customizing cars and cruising down Mission Street. These vehicles became symbols of identity and signatures of the movement.

However, this expression wasn’t exempt from discrimination. Lowriders were already facing legal restrictions by the late 1950s. The California Vehicle Code 24008, passed in 1958, banned the modification of a car to lower its frame below the bottom of the wheel rims, according to the Solano County Law Library Blog. This law made essential parts of lowrider culture illegal.

In 1979, frustration over police harassment and discrimination turned into legal litigation. Roberto Y. Hernandez, local activist and founder of the San Francisco Lowrider Council, sued former San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and the San Francisco Police Department, claiming multiple arrests and civil rights violations. According to Hernandez, he’d been beaten and arrested 113 times. The suit was eventually settled, and lowriders gained the right to cruise in San Francisco. However, this didn’t stop local governments from finding legal loopholes to prohibit cruising.

Even today, modern lowriders face discrimination and efforts to restrict cultural expression such as targeted policing and perceived stereotypes that associate lowriding with criminal activity. However, car clubs and lowriders continue to organize, educate and advocate to protect their right to gather, cruise and share art. Events like the King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade are not only gatherings, but affirmations that, despite oppression and attempts of cultural erasure, the lowrider community will continue to claim its space.

Modern revival

Historically, lowriders in San Francisco, among many hardships, faced legal challenges. Cruising bans were enforced under Feinstein’s administration. These bans were later overturned, with the passing of California Assembly Bill 436 in 2023, which prohibited municipalities from enacting or enforcing anti-cruising ordinances. This marked a legal acknowledgment of lowriding as a cultural expression rather than a nuisance.

This legal shift granted a modern revival of the practice, allowing lowriders to organize parades, car shows and competitions without fear of police interference. Beyond the vehicles themselves, events like the King of the Streets Hop & Lowrider Parade help reinforce the cultural, historical and generational significance of lowriding. This allows a space for education, connection and celebration. A combination of both legal recognition and community events have allowed lowriding to flourish, affirming its status as a continuously evolving symbol of Chicano and Latine identity and resilience across California.

Ancestral roots and cultural healing

Lowriding began as a postwar car culture but has grown into a tradition that bridges generations and affirms cultural identity. What started in the 1940s as a response to mainstream “hot-rodding” has now become a practice that carries values of pride, artistry and resistance across all generations. Pauline and David Cotla, lifelong lowriders who have been married 34 years, attended the parade on Saturday.

“It’s kind of like our culture, it brings the community together,” said the Cotlas. “It’s art, it’s for generations.”

The designs depicted on lowriders are often drawn from Latine and Chicano heritage, blending ancestral imagery with personal themes and values, turning cars into a physical canvas of identity. For Ponce, being a lowrider is a representation of his culture and identity, bringing him back to his roots. The Mexican flag he displays on his lowrider was inspired by his oldest daughter.

“I’ve always shown her that it’s okay to be proud of who you are, it’s okay not to conform with the norm,” Ponce said.

Over the decades, lowriding has provided more than just aesthetics; it has strengthened community bonds over generations, serving as a form of cultural healing in the face of adversity.

Felix the Cat: A symbol of longstanding resistance

Felix the Cat, an early and iconic cartoon character from the silent film era, was created by Pat Sullivan and Otto Messmer in 1919. In 1921, Winslow B. Felix, a Mexican American entrepreneur, opened Felix Chevrolet in Los Angeles. Recognizing the opportunity and potential of a shared name, Felix and Sullivan collaborated to establish an iconic landmark and symbol of lowriders.

The dealership’s prominence grew, especially after Nickolas Shammas purchased it in 1957, commissioning a giant neon Felix the Cat sign, which could be seen from Interstate 110. The visibility of Felix the Cat not only solidified the dealership’s status but also resonated with the rapidly growing lowrider community.

Its location near the University of Southern California made it the perfect gathering spot for lowriders and car enthusiasts. Lowriding culture has continued to survive constant attempts of cultural erasure, and symbols like Felix the Cat are a reminder of the creativity, resilience and the enduring presence of Mexican American and Latine Identity.