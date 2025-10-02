Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood
String of armed robberies near campus raises concerns

Two armed robberies have occurred near campus with many students unaware
Byline photo of Alex Zuñiga
Alex Zuñiga, Staff ReporterOct 2, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
Students pass by a line of police cars parked outside of the Humanities Building during former executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk’s event at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Two armed robberies near San Francisco State University this month have left students feeling uneasy, highlighting growing concerns about violent crime around campus.

On Saturday afternoon, the University Police Department responded to an armed robbery near University Park North, across from 155 Buckingham Way and next to the Stonestown Galleria parking garage entrance.

The victim, who is not affiliated with SFSU, was asleep in a vehicle around 1:31 p.m. when two masked suspects approached, according to UPD. One suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun and the other carried a knife.

The suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet before fleeing in a white, older-model sedan toward 19th Avenue. No injuries were reported, and the San Francisco Police Department is leading the investigation.

On Sept. 9, another armed robbery was reported near campus. Michael Lane, a journalism student who lives in UPN, said he saw police activity unfold toward the bike trail along Cox Stadium after hearing sirens from his apartment when he was taking out his trash. Lane said one officer had a shotgun, and other officers were running around frantically and yelling at each other.

“It was kind of by chance that I even saw anything at all,” Lane said. “I do think it’s a little bit interesting that none of the students were really notified. If somebody robbed somebody with a knife, it’d be nice to know that so people could stay inside.”

Lane said he watched as one of the squad cars sped west toward the Mashouf Wellness Center, while the other remained near the trail. He later went to Target and said an employee told him a robbery had occurred nearby.

Most recent incidents near UPN and Buckingham Way were property crimes, such as vehicle burglaries and grand thefts, according to UPD’s daily crime and fire log.

San Francisco logged 2,828 robberies in the most recent year — a rate of about 3.5 robberies per 1,000 residents, according to FBI-based data compiled by NeighborhoodScout, a website that provides neighborhood-specific data, including crime.

While the SFPD does not publish a specific breakdown of how many of those cases involved weapons, statewide figures show that nearly one in three robberies now involves firearms.

The robberies around SFSU have left some students feeling uneasy, with some saying they never saw a UPD alert about the crime. UPD notified the campus community of the robbery through a university-wide email. 

“I didn’t see that email or know that even happened,” said Diana Coronado, a nursing student, referring to the Saturday crime. “It makes me feel a little worried for sure.”

Lane added that while the incident did not personally rattle him, he worried about others on campus who may not have experienced something like that before.

“They deserve safety, especially with where they live,” Lane said. “If we were told by campus police or even SFPD, then everybody would have felt safer. I’m thankful that nothing happened to anybody, but it could have.” 

Lane’s concerns were shared by undeclared student Alexandra Miguel, who said the robbery brought back memories of past experiences.

“I am definitely concerned because I experienced something similar during my senior year of high school at Jefferson High in Daly City,” said Miguel. “It’s scary to know that it can happen to me again here at State.”

Another student expressed the need to stay cautious on campus.

“It’s honestly terrifying, even though I don’t live around UPN,” said Christian Flower, a business student. “I try not to travel alone, or if I am, I will stay on FaceTime with people. I try to be vigilant.”

In response to the incidents near campus, UPD said it has increased patrols, but encourages students, staff and faculty to remain alert, report suspicious activity and use its SafeWalk service by calling 415-338-7200.

Alex Zuñiga
Alex Zuñiga, Staff Reporter
Alex Zuñiga (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress and a second-year M.A. student in the Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts department at San Francisco State University. Her reporting focuses on crime and community issues in San Francisco, California, and she also owns and operates VanishedSF.com, a project dedicated to documenting missing persons and unresolved cases in the Bay Area. Alex Zuñiga (ella, de ella) es una reportera para el Golden Gate Xpress y está en su segundo año de maestría en Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Su reporteo se enfoca en el crimen y en problemas dentro de la comunidad de San Francisco, California. Ella es dueña y encargada de VanishedSF.com, un proyecto dedicado a documentar personas desaparecidas y casos no concluidos en el área de la bahía.
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Campus Editor
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is the campus editor of Golden Gate Xpress. Seamus is a journalism major and political science minor entering their last year at San Francisco State University. Born and raised in San Francisco, California, they have been part of local student newsrooms since middle school, most recently at City College of San Francisco’s The Guardsman as the editor-in-chief. They are an avid arsenal supporter and can be found rooting for the gunners in their free time. They can be reached at [email protected]. Seamus Geoghegan (elle, de elle) es el editore del campus para el Golden Gate Xpress. Seamus está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas y está entrando a su último año en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Seamus nació y creció en San Francisco, California, y ha sido parte de redacciones de prensa estudiantil desde la secundaria. Recientemente fue jefe de redacción en The Guardsman del Colegio Comunitario de San Francisco. Es fanaticx de Arsenal y a menudo se encuentra apoyándonos en su tiempo libre. Seamus se puede contactar por medio de [email protected].