String of armed robberies near campus raises concerns

Two armed robberies near San Francisco State University this month have left students feeling uneasy, highlighting growing concerns about violent crime around campus.

On Saturday afternoon, the University Police Department responded to an armed robbery near University Park North, across from 155 Buckingham Way and next to the Stonestown Galleria parking garage entrance.

The victim, who is not affiliated with SFSU, was asleep in a vehicle around 1:31 p.m. when two masked suspects approached, according to UPD. One suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun and the other carried a knife.

The suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet before fleeing in a white, older-model sedan toward 19th Avenue. No injuries were reported, and the San Francisco Police Department is leading the investigation.

On Sept. 9, another armed robbery was reported near campus. Michael Lane, a journalism student who lives in UPN, said he saw police activity unfold toward the bike trail along Cox Stadium after hearing sirens from his apartment when he was taking out his trash. Lane said one officer had a shotgun, and other officers were running around frantically and yelling at each other.

“It was kind of by chance that I even saw anything at all,” Lane said. “I do think it’s a little bit interesting that none of the students were really notified. If somebody robbed somebody with a knife, it’d be nice to know that so people could stay inside.”

Lane said he watched as one of the squad cars sped west toward the Mashouf Wellness Center, while the other remained near the trail. He later went to Target and said an employee told him a robbery had occurred nearby.

Most recent incidents near UPN and Buckingham Way were property crimes, such as vehicle burglaries and grand thefts, according to UPD’s daily crime and fire log.

San Francisco logged 2,828 robberies in the most recent year — a rate of about 3.5 robberies per 1,000 residents, according to FBI-based data compiled by NeighborhoodScout, a website that provides neighborhood-specific data, including crime.

While the SFPD does not publish a specific breakdown of how many of those cases involved weapons, statewide figures show that nearly one in three robberies now involves firearms.

The robberies around SFSU have left some students feeling uneasy, with some saying they never saw a UPD alert about the crime. UPD notified the campus community of the robbery through a university-wide email.

“I didn’t see that email or know that even happened,” said Diana Coronado, a nursing student, referring to the Saturday crime. “It makes me feel a little worried for sure.”

Lane added that while the incident did not personally rattle him, he worried about others on campus who may not have experienced something like that before.

“They deserve safety, especially with where they live,” Lane said. “If we were told by campus police or even SFPD, then everybody would have felt safer. I’m thankful that nothing happened to anybody, but it could have.”

Lane’s concerns were shared by undeclared student Alexandra Miguel, who said the robbery brought back memories of past experiences.

“I am definitely concerned because I experienced something similar during my senior year of high school at Jefferson High in Daly City,” said Miguel. “It’s scary to know that it can happen to me again here at State.”

Another student expressed the need to stay cautious on campus.

“It’s honestly terrifying, even though I don’t live around UPN,” said Christian Flower, a business student. “I try not to travel alone, or if I am, I will stay on FaceTime with people. I try to be vigilant.”

In response to the incidents near campus, UPD said it has increased patrols, but encourages students, staff and faculty to remain alert, report suspicious activity and use its SafeWalk service by calling 415-338-7200.