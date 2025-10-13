A celebration of service: SFSU veterans honor 250 years of the U.S. Navy

The Vets at SFSU organization hosted a casual celebration on campus to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy this afternoon. Veterans, dependents and students gathered for food, music and camaraderie in Room 153 of Burk Hall, which was decorated with Navy-themed balloons and banners.

For San Francisco State University’s veteran community, the Navy’s anniversary milestone is more than just a date on the calendar; It was a moment to pause, reflect and celebrate both the enduring legacy of the Navy and those who served.

Joshua Bonse-Davis, a doctoral student in educational leadership, attended the event to show support for the organization that has been a positive part of his SFSU experience.

“My parents were both Navy, and my whole family is military,” Bonse-Davis said. “The Navy has a very rich history. A quarter millennium of service, countless wars and battles, men and women who sacrificed their lives. It’s a history that’s contributed to what makes America, America.”

The U.S. Navy traces its origins back to Oct. 13, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the first naval forces during the American Revolution. Over 250 years later, the Navy remains one of the most recognizable symbols of American defense and service with a history woven by generations of sacrifice and courage.

Several students said that legacy still resonates deeply in the small but close-knit community of veterans at SFSU.

Jared Conyer, a finance student and Air Force veteran who served five years as a logistics specialist, didn’t serve in the Navy, but said the event was an opportunity to show solidarity across branches.

He said one aspect of being involved with the veterans’ community is welcoming students who haven’t served. For him, the space isn’t just for those with military experience, but a place where anyone can drop by for conversation, support or even just a quiet moment between classes.

“I invite my other friends who aren’t affiliated with the military, and they come hang out here as well,” Conyer said. “We’re an inviting group and open to all.”

Conyer described the gathering as a place where the veteran community could be better understood.

“We might wear a different uniform, but we’re just regular people,” Conyer said. “Half of us don’t ever do the stuff people think we do, like fly planes or fight. I worked 9 to 5 and had every weekend off. It’s just a regular job in a different uniform.”

That sentiment, “ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” echoed across the room.

For Mapaulina Cabugao, a social work student and Navy veteran, the anniversary carried personal weight. She said that the process of adjusting to civilian life has been challenging and, at times, isolating.

“The transition from active duty to civilian life is an ongoing process; it’s not overnight,” Cabugao said softly. “I’ve been out for two years and I’m still going through it. It’s really hard to break from that mentality. I just hope people have some empathy and understanding for what we’re going through.”

For many veterans, that transition involves relearning how to navigate a world that often feels unfamiliar after years of structure and service.

According to a survey done by the Pew Research Center, roughly half of post-9/11 veterans reported that transitioning back to civilian life was difficult.

Despite those challenges, Cabugao said the Vet’s Corner has provided her with community and a sense of belonging. Between classes, she often spends time there, studying and talking with others who understand her experiences.

“The veterans’ community here is very welcoming,” Cabugao said. “Being around other veterans, people who share the same background, it’s a different energy.”

Eric Tam, a business student and Air Force veteran, attended the event and expressed the values that have carried him forward since leaving active duty.

“Resilience is something I carried on from my service,” Tam said. “There were tough times, but you learn to lean on the people to your left and right. Even if they’re in different uniforms or just regular clothes, they’re still human. You all need to get through things together.”

As the celebration wound down, attendees lingered, chatted over the last few bites of food and took silly photos for memories. There were no speeches or formal salutes, just laughter, connection and quiet reflection.

“I think veterans on campus are not really known,” Tam said. “Maybe they know we’re here, but we kind of keep it low-key.”