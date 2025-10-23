The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Humanities Building could have one less water fountain

After over a week of leakage, facilities cited vandalism and debris for the potential removal
Byline photo of Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-ChiefOct 23, 2025
Braelyn Furse
A clogged water fountain on the first floor of the Humanities building leaks into a bucket on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

Barred with two orange traffic cones and six paper signs from San Francisco State University’s Facilities Management and Plumbing Shop, the water fountain on the first floor of the Humanities Building near the 115 Lobby has been out of service for more than a week, and may be out of service permanently. 

A clogged water fountain in the Humanities building at SFSU leaks with mysterious liquid on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

According to the signs, the water fountain was installed in May, has been vandalized twice and clogged with food debris and trash. A line in blue text reads, “may need to REMOVE this water fountain due to repeated vandalism.”

Last week, a yellow mop bucket caught brown, murky liquid overflowing from the fountain. 

Ricardo Gomes, a professor in the School of Design, works in the Nathan Shapira Design Archive Research & Reading Room around the corner from the fountain. Gomes said the substance on the fountain before it was cleaned up looked like sewage.

“It just looked totally disregarded, like nobody was attending to it,” Gomes said. “At least someone did come by and cleaned up that dirty brown water, which looked very toxic.”

The fountain was first reported broken on Oct. 13, according to Facilities Services. 

Despite their statement on the signs about a permanent shutdown, Facilities Services told Golden Gate Xpress that as soon as the parts needed for repairs are delivered, the fountain will be back in service.

Jessica Phung, a third-year psychology student, said that she did not get the chance to use the fountain before it was out of service.

“It wasn’t here before last semester, and now it’s here, and now there’s a bunch of paper on it,” Phung said.

She said she often faces issues when refilling her water in the building, like a red light filter status or unreliable sensors.

“Sometimes the sensor wouldn’t work when you put your hand over it, but when you walk by and don’t want the water, it turns on anyway,” Phung said. “I don’t know how it works.”

A sign posted by Facilities Services on on the first-floor water fountain near the 115 Lobby in the Humanities Building updates students and faculty on the status of the fountain on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Armond Lara, a third-year computer science student, said he noticed the water fountain was out of service over a week ago.

“I saw black and brown liquid coming out of it and spilling onto the floor,” Lara said. 

Lara usually takes classes in Thornton Hall and the Science & Engineering Innovation Center, but noticed the broken water fountain when walking around the Humanities Building. 

“I haven’t seen one [water fountain] break down and they’re more reliable,” Lara said, referring to the fountains in the SEIC building.

At the time of publication, Facilities Services has not elaborated on how exactly the water fountains were vandalized, nor provided a specific timeline of when the parts are to be delivered.

Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo (she/her) is the editor-in-chief of Golden Gate Xpress. She is a fourth-year student majoring in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts with a minor in journalism, and plans to graduate with her bachelor’s degree this fall. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys playing tennis and completing the daily Wordle. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo (ella, de ella) es la jefa de redacción para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está en su cuarto año estudiando Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts con una especialización en periodismo, y tiene planes de graduarse con su bachillerato este otoño. Al crecer en Marietta, Ohio, Paula visitaba frecuentemente su estación local de noticias lo cual despertó su interés en el periodismo. Antes de llegar a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco  fue reportera, presentadora, y directora de redes sociales para leo programa de televisión de su secundaria en Elk Grove, California, llamada Wolfpack TV. Anteriormente Paula trabajó en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante reportando sobre la capital de West Virginia, Charleston. En su tiempo libre ella disfruta de jugar tenis y completar el Wordle del día. Paula se puede contactar por medio de [email protected]
Braelyn Furse
Braelyn Furse, Visuals Editor
Braelyn Furse (she/her) is the visuals editor for Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born in Fresno, California, and now resides in San Francisco. In her free time, Braelyn enjoys reading, watching movies and crafting. Braelyn Furse (ella) es el editor visual de Golden Gate Xpress y Xpress Magazine. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació en Fresno, California, y ahora vive en San Francisco. En su tiempo libre, a Braelyn le gusta leer, ver películas y hacer manualidades.
Lindsey Hoang
Lindsey Hoang, Staff Photographer
Lindsey Hoang (she/her) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and minoring in marketing. She was born and raised in Oakland, California, and is still based in the Bay Area. Lindsey is a freelance photographer working with other artists and a diverse set of clients. In her free time, she loves to spend time with friends and cook for her loved ones. Lindsey Hoang (ella, de ella) es una fotógrafa para el Golden Gate Xpress. Ella está estudiando  Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts con una especialización en mercadotecnia. Ella nació y creció en Oakland, California, y aún se encuentra en el área de la bahía. Lindsey es una fotógrafa independiente que trabaja con otros artistas y diversos clientes. En su tiempo libre, a Lindsey le encanta pasar tiempo con sus amigas y cocinar para sus seres queridos.