SFSU community expresses fear amid federal deployment

Mayor Daniel Lurie announced this morning that President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard in San Francisco for immigration and anti-crime enforcement has been called off, after Wednesday’s news that 100 federal agents were deployed to Coast Guard Island.

San Francisco State University President Lynn Mahoney released a statement to the campus community, recognizing that reports of increased federal activity in San Francisco are “concerning and stressful.”

“As a university community, we are steadfastly committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for everyone,” Mahoney said. “If we are made aware of activities involving federal agents on or near campus — as with other law enforcement activity in the area of campus — you will receive a notification via text and email.”

Margaret Martinez, an apparel design and merchandising student, said the news of the deployment was disappointing but not surprising.

“I was shocked,” Margaret Martinez said. “I feel like my classes had less people today because people were worried. I’ve seen a lot of people posting about it, and everyone’s just trying to stay together.”

The California Faculty Association released a statement to colleagues reminding faculty members of their right to move classes online to ensure that all students can safely and equally benefit from public education without taking risks for their own safety and mental health. A Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning’s mode consideration allows faculty to change the learning mode for up to 15% of a course without departmental approval or, in extreme cases, up to 100% with department approval.

“It is now confirmed that ICE and other federal agents have deployed here to the Bay Area. These are alarming times, to be sure; we believe our campus community can be a place to build power rather than panic,” the CFA SFSU Executive Board said. “We are committed to building a safe and just labor environment that prioritizes the mutual well-being and safety of our colleagues and students.”

Adrian Martinez, a psychology student who heard the announcement of the call off while in class, said his professor was “very considerate” and didn’t make attendance mandatory today.

“It’s very scary considering what’s been going on,” Adrian Martinez said. “I believe it can still happen, considering what [Trump’s] capable of, he’s very bipolar in what he’s been doing.”

In the past month, Trump has pulled back on meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after efforts to move Ukraine and Russia into a ceasefire. Trump also declared a cease-fire framework between Hamas and the Gaza Strip with an ultimatum for Hamas. A key part of the plan, Hamas’ disarmament, remains without a clear timeline.

Alexis Marin, a biology student, questioned Trump’s motives behind his post on Truth Social, in which Trump confirmed the call off of deployment in San Francisco, but ended the statement with “Stay tuned!”

“I don’t want that kind of stuff happening here, especially because I got a lot of family here,” Marin said. “I think him just saying that it’s on stand by and to see what happens is him just fear mongering.”

If immigration officials are on campus, the campus community is urged to contact the University Police Department’s on-duty police manager at 415-338-2222 or [email protected]. Students and employees can also contact one SFSU’s designated officials, identified under SFSU Designees on the Immigration-related Information and Resources page.

Additionally, the California State University Immigration Legal Services Project can provide free immigration legal services to all current students and employees. Immediate family members of current students, some recent graduates and newly admitted students also qualify.

Alex Klimenkova, a biology student, said San Francisco is known to be left-leaning, and Trump threatening his Republican ideals onto the city is “just disrespectful.”

“Everything that he is doing is awful and sending people here that have a threat towards minorities and just people in general to a peaceful part of the city is just awful and just shows how terrible of a person he is on his part and how his priority is not keeping people safe,” Klimenkoba said. “I think that our voices are still strong enough to stop that from happening. If it does happen, I know that there will be a lot of people pushing back, which is good to see.”