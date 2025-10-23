The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Education leaders announce plans to guarantee local students a spot at SFSU

The San Francisco Promise Initiative grants admission to SFSU for SFUSD high school and CCSF students
Byline photo of Daniel Archuleta
Daniel Archuleta, Staff ReporterOct 23, 2025
Klyde Java
SFSU President Lynn Mahoney speaks about the new program outside of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Klyde Java / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University announced an expansion of its San Francisco Promise Initiative this morning, guaranteeing admission to SFSU for high school seniors within the San Francisco Unified School District and students at City College of San Francisco.  

During a press conference, which featured SFSU President Lynn Mahoney, CCSF Chancellor Kimberlee Messina and SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su, it was announced that all three of San Francisco’s public education institutions are joining forces to make it easier during the application process.

Patrons enjoy refreshments outside of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Klyde Java / Golden Gate Xpress) 

“San Francisco is at an important moment, as we all work together to ensure that our post-pandemic future is as robust as our past,” Mahoney said. “Much of the city’s past success rests on the strengths of its public education system, from Pre-K through graduate and professional degrees.”

The expansion of the initiative guarantees admission to students graduating from SFUSD high schools who earn at least a C or higher in all required A–G courses and maintain a minimum of a 2.5 GPA during their sophomore through senior years.

“We are celebrating a dream so many of our students have had for such a long time — a dream to build a bridge between our local public schools and the incredible opportunities that we have right here in San Francisco,” Su said. “This is an initiative by San Franciscans for the future of San Francisco.”  

The plan also includes guaranteed admission to CCSF transfer students who complete at least 60 transferable semester units with a GPA of 2.0 or above. CCSF students are also required to finish the “Golden Four” core classes — oral communication, written communication, critical thinking and math/quantitative reasoning with a grade of C- or better. 

“With this expanded partnership, more of our students will have the confidence and certainty to continue their education at a low-cost, high-quality university without the fear of student debt or a complicated application process,” Messina said. 

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney poses with CCSF and SFUSD admin outside of the Science and Engineering Innovation Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Klyde Java / Golden Gate Xpress) 

Katie Lynch, senior associate vice president for enrollment management at SFSU, said the plan for this new initiative is to have it in place for this current admission cycle. Students applying for the Fall 2026 semester would be the first to take advantage.

“This has solidified the collaboration and relationship between City College and SFUSD and SF State to really learn how to work together in a much more efficient way,” Lynch said.

About the Contributors
Daniel Archuleta
Daniel Archuleta, Staff Reporter
Daniel Archuleta (he/him) is a staff reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in recreation, parks and tourism. Daniel was born and raised in South San Francisco, California, and started his writing career for The Warrior Post, the student newspaper for South San Francisco High School. Before transferring to San Francisco State University, Daniel was a part of The Skyline View, the student newspaper of Skyline College, a community college in San Bruno. In that time, he served as a sports editor and two semesters as the editor-in-chief.  Daniel Archuleta (el, de él) es un reportero para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está en su cuarto año estudiando periodismo con una especialización en turismo, parques y recreación. Daniel nació y creció en South San Francisco, California, y empezó su carrera como escritor en el periódico estudiantil de su secundaria llamado The Warrior Post. Antes de transferir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, Daniel fue parte de The Skyline View, el periódico estudiantil de un colegio comunitario en San Bruno, Skyline College. En ese tiempo sirvió como editor de deportes y sirvió dos semestres como jefe de redacción.
Klyde Java
Klyde Java, Contributor
Klyde Java (he/him) is a contributor to Golden Gate Xpress. Java is a filmmaker, photographer and writer based in San Francisco. Born and raised in Southern California, he currently attends San Francisco State University, double majoring in psychology and Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts, while minoring in journalism. Klyde Java (él) es freelancer de Golden Gate Xpress. Java es cineasta, fotógrafo y escritor con sede en San Francisco. Nacido y criado en el sur de California, actualmente asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, donde cursa una doble titulación en psicología y Artes de Comunicación y Electrónica en Radiodifusión, mientras estudia una secundaria en periodismo.