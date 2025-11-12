Bad Art Club breaks patterns and gives students an expressive outlet

Electronic music filled the Paint Bay of the Creative Arts Building on Wednesday night as people got their hands dirty painting cardboard canvases.

Burnt out from her corporate tech job, the club’s founder, Jules Costa, yearned for a creative space free of rigidity and judgment — enter Bad Art Club. She came up with the idea for Bad Art Club while she and a friend were drawing “shitty portraits of each other” in The Panhandle.

“I hosted the first event and 50 people came,” Costa said. “They were all ages, all backgrounds, creatives who were really tired of being so rigid in their medium, people who think they are truly bad at art. People brought their parents and their kids. After that event, it became pretty clear to me that I’m on the pulse here.”

Costa founded the pattern-breaking club in September 2024, meeting at various studios and galleries in San Francisco to create bad art through a variety of mediums. On Wednesday, San Francisco State University’s Liberal and Creative Arts Live and Bad Art Club hosted an Art Haus event, complete with a DJ and unorthodox tools such as bubble wrap, balloons and stress balls to create abstract paintings.

An estimated 15 people attended the Art Haus event to paint freely with materials brought by Costa, most of which were recycled, donated or reused. Before officially starting the session, Costa pointed out the intentional lack of conventional paintbrushes to encourage creativity and nonconformist artistic expression.

Erin Ginnis, the LCA facilities and operations coordinator, helped set up the event as a part of the Art Haus program.

“Art Haus is a program that we are facilitating through LCA,” Ginnis said. “It’s kind of a lean on our artistic side, and we’re trying to bring more awareness to the fine arts themselves.”

Events within the program work to encourage people to discover fine arts, including ceramics and painting, by collaborating with organizations like Bad Art Club. More LCA Live events like Creative Grounds, Gator Flix and Jazz & Tacos, bring creatives across all artistic mediums together.

Monica Ocegueda, a fourth-year interdisciplinary studio art graduate student, attended the event to get away from the typical standards of art, particularly as an art student.

“I feel like in art we always have to be so precise and have a lot of pressure,” Ocegueda said. “Right here feels nice because no one knows us, no one knows we are art majors.”

Priscilla Hurtado, a fourth-year studio art student who focuses on painting and ceramics, shared similar feelings.

“When you’re an art student, there’s a lot of skills, techniques, and curriculum you have to follow,” Hurtado said. “When you are at places or events like this, you don’t need to follow anything. No one is telling you how you should do it. That’s one of the greatest things about art and doing art events like this.”

Getting people to let go of judgments and expectations is one of Costa’s main goals with hosting Bad Art Club.

“It’s having an impact that’s beyond anything I can imagine on people’s well-being because for this short window of time, they have to let go of perfectionism and fear of judgement and the need to achieve anything,” Costa said. “What happens is people kind of revert to a child-like innocence, and it’s just so, so epic and so beautiful to witness.”