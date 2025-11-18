Disability justice advocate Alice Wong dies at 51

Alice Wong, a local activist and author of disability justice, died on Friday in a San Francisco hospital due to an infection, according to the New York Times. Wong was 51.

Wong was born with muscular dystrophy and spent decades of her life advocating for disability activism. She is well known for the Disability Visibility Project, which highlights the disability community and culture through storytelling, social media and events.

One of Wong’s long-time collaborations was with the Paul K. Longmore Institute, a hub for disability studies and space for the disabled community at San Francisco State University, which separated from SFSU due to funding issues in June.

Originally from Indiana, Wong credited Paul Longmore, who, at the time, was a history professor and director of the Institute on Disability at SFSU, for her decision to move to San Francisco in the 1990s, when she was an undergraduate at Indiana University looking at graduate schools.

In 2018, Kudlick, then-director of the institute, interviewed Wong for the fifth annual Longmore Lecture in Disability Studies. Wong spoke about her decision to relocate.

“I am so lucky that I knew Paul Longmore. A long time ago… I lived in suburban Indianapolis, in the Midwest, feeling very isolated, disconnected,” Wong said. “As I read about disability studies and learning about the independent living rights movement, I knew that I wanted to head west. I knew that the Bay Area would be the place that I belonged.”

Wong recalled that one of her professors knew Longmore and gave Wong his home phone number. She called him, introduced herself as a student who applied to various University of California campuses and considered UC San Francisco, to which Longmore just told her to “come on over.”

“At the time, I was so unsure. I just felt like it was such a risk and I really did not know whether I could do it or not,” Wong said in the interview. “And Paul had the best amount of confidence. That gave me a sign about the power of the disability community, because I didn’t really have that community growing up as a disabled person in Indiana. And I knew that’s what I was looking for.”

Sandy Ho, Wong’s friend, passed on a message from Wong via the San Francisco Disability Cultural Center’s Instagram page.

“I did not ever imagine I would live to this age and end up a writer, editor, activist and more. As a kid riddled with insecurity and internalized ableism, I could not see a path forward,” the post read. “It was thanks to friendships and some great teachers who believed in me that I was able to fight my way out of miserable situations into a place where I finally felt comfortable in my skin. We need more stories about us and our culture.”

Emily Beitiks, the Longmore Institute’s former interim director and current co-director of the San Francisco Disability Cultural Center, worked closely with Wong. She reflected on her first meeting with Wong at an SFSU event honoring the late Longmore.

“She made a comment as an audience member, and I immediately was struck by, ‘Who was that?’” Beitiks said. “Her brilliance was apparent.”

Beitiks said that when selecting Wong as the speaker for the 2018 Longmore Lecture in Disability Studies. Wong agreed on the condition that it be a conversation with another disabled speaker.

“Every time she got an opportunity, she looked for a way to bring someone else up with her,” Beitiks said. “Over the years, she brought many more collaborations to SFSU, from an event honoring disabled BIPOC authors for the Americans with Disabilities Act 30th anniversary, to a series of author talks with contributors to her anthologies.”

Wong’s final appearance at SFSU was in May 2024 during a three-part virtual series hosted by the Longmore Institute called the Disability Intimacy Panel, which discussed Wong’s second anthology, “Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire.”

“It was an honor to have known her and a great gift to have shared her crip wisdom and writings with SFSU, for she was deeply passionate about opportunities to reach disabled students,” Beitiks said.

According to Wong’s agent, Julia Kardon of HG Literary, her upcoming project will not be canceled. Wong’s anthology, “Disability Vulnerability,” on “life in the disabled community with a focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing fallout,” is set to be published by Vintage Anchor Books in Spring 2026.

“Alice had very clear wishes about it, and the work was largely complete,” Kardon said.

Kardon said she could not specify further details on the anthology’s status. This work is the final anthology in her trilogy, following “Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century” in 2020 and “Disability Intimacy” published in 2024.

Reina Howell, the current president of the Disability Rights Education Activism and Mentoring student organization at SFSU, said they learned about Wong’s passing through social media.

“I was very sad to hear that she passed,” Howell said. “She was probably one of the first disability advocates I learned about. I had never gotten to meet in person before, but I know she was a guest speaker once for DREAM prior to me joining. I loved her book Disability Visibility and will definitely read her other books as well.”

Howell also reflected on Wong’s works.

“I love how she was very open about her challenges and self doubts and isolation growing up,” Howell said. “She really showed me to be proud of my disability and to continue being part of the community.”

Grace Yoo, the College of Ethnic Studies dean at SFSU, was a colleague and friend of Wong since graduate medical sociology school at UC San Francisco. Yoo teaches RRS 220: Race and Dis/Ability in the Race and Resistance Studies department, focusing on structural racism, disability activism and the political and ethical implications of sharing illness experiences as acts of resistance and care.

Yoo referenced Wong’s book “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” as the primary text she used to teach the class.

“This was a required reading for the class; out of all the books I’ve assigned for the past 29 years, this was the most powerful. It represents access and inclusion,” Yoo said. “When this book came out, I was in New York, I told her, ‘Alice, I’m in Grand Central Station and your book is here.’”

Wong’s legacy in San Francisco and at SFSU will be honored through the disability community’s combined remembrance, whether it’s rereading her memoir or teaching with her text.

Yoo said she remembers Wong as a brilliant, kind and revolutionary person.

“Her work challenged racism and ableism in all of its many forms, and I think what’s really poignant is that she talks about this over her lifetime,” Yoo said. “It’s a total loss for us all, but I feel like she has created words and a language through her various writings that will live on and will be a voice for others to read, to become advocates and to challenge ableism.”

Wong is survived by her parents Henry and Bobby, her sisters Emily and Grace and her cats Bert and Ernie.