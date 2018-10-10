SF State celebrates National Coming Out Day

SF State’s Queer and Trans Resource Center will host festivities in honor of the 30th annual National Coming Out Day from noon to 9 p.m., Oct. 11, at Malcom X Plaza.

“We celebrate identity and coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and all that may fit into that little plus sign,” said the Queer and Trans Resource Center’s release on the event. “We celebrate a day of remembrance for those who live and those who don’t and commemorate the March on Washington.”

The function begins at Malcom X Plaza from noon-2 p.m. where there will be performances and a resource fair. After that, the rest of the gathering will take place in various locations within the Cesar Chavez Student Center.

A “Coming Out Stories” forum will be held from noon-1 p.m. in the Rosa Parks A-C meeting room followed by an LGBTQ+ mixer in the same place, presented by Everything Great About You (EGAY).

The Queer and Trans Resource Center will then hold a Gender Spectrum Peer Support Group in the Richard Oakes Multicultural Center T-143 from 4-5 p.m. and the Queer Alliance will cap off the festivities with a Hella Gay Game Night in the Rigoberta Menchu Hall on the Terrace Level of the student center.

For more information, visit the Queer and Trans Resource Center’s office on the Mezzanine Level of the Cesar Chavez Student Center in M-109, or check out their website.