Carlos Trujeque Leal and Olivia Tabron pick up SF State player of the week honors

The SF State Athletic Department named men’s soccer player Carlos Trujeque-Leal and women’s volleyball player Olivia Tabron as players of the week, the department announced on Monday.

Trujeque-Leal, the senior forward from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., scored twice this past week. He scored from a penalty kick, as well assisting on a goal, during the Gators’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 UC San Diego. The Tritons have not allowed three goals in a single game since Oct. 2016. Trujeque leal is now in the top-10 in the CCAA in goals scored.

Tabron, the outside hitter from Gilroy, Calif., led SF State to a 2-0 record this past weekend, including a pair of sweeps. She picked up 25 kills, good enough for 4.17 per set while hitting .375. The senior set a new career-high with 16 kills against Sonoma State. It’s the first win against the Seawolves since 2014 and the first sweep in program history.