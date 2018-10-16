Former Gators return to SF State for annual softball alumni game

The 2019 Gators fell 7-8 to the alumni Gators softball team Saturday, in a game that was stretched to 10 innings to give alumni pitchers to get some playing time, according to head coach Alicia Reid.

This is Reid’s second year as head coach at SF State.

Reid previously coached at Humboldt State, so she has interacted with most of the players on the alumni team, either as a coach for Humbolt or playing against them.

“It’s nice to see the people who came before you and make that connection with the alumni,” Reid said. “It’s a fun environment, but at the same time it’s a good learning opportunity for our team as far as playing some good competition.”

Most of the alumni played together in 2016, which led to great chemistry and fun atmosphere during the game.

“We haven’t seen each other in a while but we still have the same chemistry that we’ve always had,” said alumna Gabby Reta.

Despite the friendly nature of the game, and the alumni’s laid-back demeanor, both teams came out playing hard and determined to win.

“Naturally we’re all competitive,” said alumna Madison Collins. “But it’s more about hanging out and doing what we used to do all the time.”

Some of the former Gators are still involved in softball, including Selina Rodriguez, a softball coach at Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, California, and Megan Clark a coach for a travel ball team.

Sophomore Andrea Hildan played with some of the alumni players last year and she felt this year’s game was much more enjoyable since she knows more of the players. Hildan believed the chemistry of the alumni helped the former Gators emerge victorious.

“It’s easier for them to be loose, since there are no stakes for them,” Hildan said. “We just need to loosen up and not play so tense and have a lot more confidence in ourselves.”

SF State will have 11 freshmen on their roster for the 2019 season, and Reid feels that with a team so young, there will be some growing pains.

The alumni were able to take advantage of the young Gators team with multiple delayed steals, including one by Collins where she stole home.

“Any time you have a team that is going to take advantage and do delayed steals, that’s definitely on our catchers,” Reid said.

“I’d rather it happens now in the fall where we can learn from that and those mistakes won’t happen in spring.”

The alumni liked what they saw from the current team. The former Gators believe the team has a lot of raw talent and the potential to succeed.