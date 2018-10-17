Smooth sounds abound at Treasure Island Music Festival

Rosy sunsets, good food and a wealth of diverse music set the tone right at this year’s Treasure Island Music Festival. After taking a year off, the festival made its comeback in a new scene, the Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, overlooking the San Francisco skyline.

The two-day festival hosted notable acts such as Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Silk City (Mark Ronson and Diplo) and Jungle. Also in attendance was a ray of various vendors ranging from sunglass stands to indie T-shirt brands.

The festival’s positive energy and amenities made a successful two-day outdoor event possible. One of the amenities was a shuttle system transporting attendees to and from the West Oakland BART station, making it easier for festival-goers to travel to the festival’s new destination.

SF State student Rajada Ealey volunteered with Noise Pop, the entertainment agency that helped produce the festival. “The mood is mellow,” Ealey said. “The people just seem so mellow, and so nice. Everyone kept saying ‘Have a good day’ as they walked past me.”

The mellow moods of attendees were also visible within the lineup. Acts such as Aminé, who created an electrifying performance as the sun started to set, and Silk City, who paid homage to the Bay Area hyphy culture by playing cult classics like “Blow the Whistle,” made for an entertaining weekend.

The sunny sky made for good festival weather, but the wind and dusty ground of the Middle Harbor Shoreline Park made it hard for some to enjoy. “The venue had a whole lot of dirt,” said Victoria Gallup, a central California native. “It got really dusty. It would be nice if they [the festival] can do something to combat it,”

The dustiness didn’t stop festival-goers from waiting to see their favorite artist. Artists like A$AP Rocky, who was more than 30 minutes late, had attendees still on their feet to see the final performance of the first day of the festival.

The second day of the festival formed a buzz for the psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, who was forced to cancel their show this past Friday at Desert Daze due to poor weather conditions.

“Everything has been chillin’ today, the crowd is just ready for Tame Impala to take on the stage,” said Maza Jiménez, a clothes vendor.

Tame Impala took the stage for the final performance of the weekend, bringing in flashy light production, killer visuals and endless fog from fog machines. The Australian rock band performed fan favorites, including “Eventually” and “Feels Like I Only Go Backward.” The crowd was also in for a treat when the band decided to perform a song they haven’t played live in five years. “Jeremy’s Storm” had people head-nodding the night away.

In its 11th annual stunt, the festival made sure to bring in a radiant crowd and a plethora of different musicians to the Oakland harbor. The Treasure Island Music Festival has seen its revival from this past weekend and has made it known that it’s here to stay.