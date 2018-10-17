Gators control their destiny in final conference matches

The women’s soccer team looks to clinch a home playoff game this weekend as they approach the final two conference matches of the season.

The Gators host Stanislaus State on Friday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. and Chico State on Sunday, Oct. 21. The Sunday match against Chico State will also be the Gators’ senior day.

SF State currently sits at fourth place in the CCAA standings with a 5-3-2 conference record. This ranking will have them hosting a playoff game on Tuesday, Oct. 30 against the fifth place slot, which is currently held by the Cal State San Marcos Cougars. The Gators beat CSUSM 1-0 earlier this season on Oct. 5.

Defense has been the SF State’s strength this season. Led by goalkeeper Nicki Rucki, the Gators have allowed only two goals in their last five games.

Stanislaus State is on the bubble to make the playoffs. The Warriors trail Cal State LA by four points for the final playoff spot.

The Chico State Wildcats seem to be a lock for the playoffs. The first place Wildcats are undefeated this season and are currently on a seven-game winning streak.