Men’s soccer looks to finish strong with final two games of the regular season

SF State will have the chance to cement their playoff status as they play their last two games of the regular season this weekend, both at home in Cox Stadium.

Coming into the last week of their regular season, SF State will play Stanislaus State on Oct. 19 and Chico State on Oct. 21. The Gators are sitting comfortably in the fifth spot in CCAA rankings, one spot above the final playoff spot and five points ahead of outside-looking-in teams.

The Gators were able to claw their way to an 8-3-3 season with stellar defense and goaltending throughout. Sophomore goalkeeper Peter Swinkels is coming off his eighth shutout, second in all of CCAA, while also leading all of CCAA goalies in saves.

There’s no doubt the Gators will need their stellar defense to show up over the final two-game stretch, but they will definitely need to improve their offense from the last two games, having scored only a single goal in each. The Gators must get a jumpstart from this inconsistent offensive unit to finish out the regular season with a three-game winning streak.

Senior forward Carlos Trujeque-Leal leads the team with five goals this season. Another score or two from him could get the ball rolling for the Gators offense.

Combined with their powerful defense, getting the ball rolling into the net could make SF State a dangerous team in the playoffs.