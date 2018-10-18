A look into SFSU: Medina Family Farms

Jaime Medina’s family farm brings their berries from their farm in Watsonville to SFSU’s campus every Thursday.

The berries 81-mile journey begins at 4 a.m., and arrive fresh in time for SFSU’s farmers’ market. The market has an official 10 a.m. opening time, but many stalls are set up and ready to sell prior to that time.

“We try to get there as early as possible,” said Jaime Medina, 25, “the berries are the sweetest and freshest in the morning.”

At just 30 acres, Medina’s farm is small, growing an assortment of seasonal berries. A family owned farm for 4 generations, it recently earned its organic certification from Santa Cruz Counties office; a process which requires the land be free from all substances listed on the National List for a minimum of 3 years prior to the organic harvest.

“We’ve been working towards this for almost 7 years now,” said Medina.

The family takes great pride and joy in farming, and when expressed almost resembles a romantic relationship with the land. All actions for their land are carefully planned out and calculated so it will recover in time for the next cycle.

Throughout the process a large amount of love and respect can be witnessed among everyone working the farm, new, young or old — and at the end everyone is invited to commemorate their work together.

“At the end of the week we all come together for a big family dinner,” said Jaime.