YouTube crash sends users in a tizzy

The internet went crazy after YouTube crashed and users were unable to get content to play for almost two hours. On Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, users reported YouTube experienced a global broadcasting outage, according to The Guardian.

As the second-most visited website in the world, YouTube users were most upset that they were blocked from watching their favorite videos or streaming the latest vlogger content.

At 6:41 p.m., Team YouTube Tweeted out assurances that the problem would be fixed shortly.

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues,” the statement read. “We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

The cause of the outage is unclear as Google declined to comment.

SF State students who were affected were suspicious of Google’s lack of explanation.

“I don’t understand why they wouldn’t offer an explanation,” said Jonathan Enríquez, a student majoring in Creative Writing. “YouTube is the primary source of information for many people and it all just seems so sketchy.”

Youtubers who get an income from their channels were also upset that they were unable to access their accounts, according to Heavy a real-time news and information portal.

Tweets from YouTube stars like Markiplier, CJ Faison,James Charles and Jeffree Star, a makeup vlogger, who Tweeted “I think @shanedawson’s new video broke YouTube… Iconic.”

Finally at 8 p.m. YouTube was back online.

“We’re back!” Team YouTube announced. “Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”