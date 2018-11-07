Bacon and Beer Classic at AT&T Park

Drink up, pig out and party down at the San Francisco Bacon and Beer Classic at AT&T Park. On November 10, local vendors will showcase their craft beers and delicious food for the public to enjoy. Tickets are on sale for the event and general admission includes access to three hours of unlimited bacon and craft beer, a tasting souvenir cup, live music, games, a bacon eating contest and so much more. All attendants have to be 21 years and older in order to enter.

The various breweries and vendors that are participating include: Lagunitas Brewing, South City Ciderworks, Patxi’s Pizza and The art of BBQ. Take advantage of the cold beer and delicious food while the weather is still warm in San Francisco. Hormel will be hosting the bacon eating contest and there will also be a beer taste test hosted by 100+ local breweries. There will be a wide variety of food ranging from savory to sweet, for all taste buds to enjoy. This is a one of a kind event and a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon in the city.

This ‘all you can eat and drink’ event will ensure ticket everyone gets the most out of their money. General admission and VIP tickets are available. VIP tickets grant early access to the event at a slightly steeper price. With your choices of over one hundred beers and food options, the day will leave your taste buds saying “wait the event is over already?”