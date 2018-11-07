Get Live hits The Depot stage tomorrow for a hip-hop concert
The Depot will be hosting Get Live! A hip-hop concert performed by SF State students and a local artist.
SF State’s very own Jay “Bombay” Bodii, who will be hosting the event on Nov. 8 from 6p.m.-9 p.m. on the lower conference level inside the Cesar Chavez building.
Brandon Bock aka Prophet, double majoring in Music and Chinese, said he listens to all genres of music but takes his influences for his music from artists such as Immortal Technique and Tech N9ne. “I try to make it its own entity,” Bock said. “I want my music to be able to exist as its own entity and be able to be listened to and appreciated by anyone in any mood.”
Rio Westside, a computer engineering major, is performing Thursday who wants to “spit knowledge and much as I can,” he said. “But I also like to get the function started.”