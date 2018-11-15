College Cooking Podcast (Ep. 1)

College Cooking is all about cooking for college students. Cooking can be a challenge for anyone, especially if you have a busy schedule or no experience. I am by no means an expert, but I want to help students have fun with cooking and learn tips and tricks to save money and time. This is a place to share recipes, ask questions, and be creative!

On this episode, I’m talking about a Crock-Pot and all its wonderful uses, along with a recipe at the end that is easy and delicious.