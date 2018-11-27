Prospective CSU students receive application extension

The California State University of the Chancellor (CSU) has extended the priority application period for Fall 2019 admission to Dec. 15 in respect to prospective students who are facing hardship due to the wildfires affecting the entire state.



The CSU issued a press release Monday stating, “​With many prospective students, their families and communities facing hardship due to wildfires affecting the entire state, the California State University (CSU) is extending the priority application deadline for fall 2019 admission to December 15.”



The extension to apply for a CSU was originally meant for those who are impacted by the Camp and Woolsey Fires. This information was stated in CSU’s tweet on Nov. 23, “Extensions are available for applicants impacted by wildfire, but requests must be made via email by Nov. 30.”



Now, anyone who wishes to apply for a CSU, whether someone impacted from the fires or not, can apply with the priority application extension instead of applying before the original deadline on Nov. 30.