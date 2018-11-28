Sports

Gators seek to snap five game losing streak against Chico State on Saturday

November 28, 2018

SF State women’s basketball will host the Chico State Wildcats in a conference matchup on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

The Gators are currently on a two-game winning streak, which includes an offensive showcase against the Academy of Art in a 102-92 victory on Nov. 25. The lone conference game SF State has played this season was a 58-51 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay on Nov. 23.

Chico State arrives to The Swamp with a 3-1 record and is coming off a 40-point loss to UC San Diego. The Wildcats have won the last five games against the Gators, but with new head coach Natasha Smith and nine freshmen, the Gators are looking to turn things around this season.

“We’re feeling pretty good, but we’re not taking any team lightly,” senior forward Jhaina Stephens said.

Stephens was named Gator of the week for Nov. 19-25 for averaging 14.7 points and nine rebounds in the Gators’ three games.

Following the four-game home stand, the Gators will hit the road for their first road conference games of the season. SF State will travel to La Jolla to take on the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, Dec. 6 and then head to Cal State San Marcos to face the Cougars on Saturday, Dec. 8.

