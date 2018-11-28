Holiday Deals Arrive at the SFSU Bookstore

The holiday season has finally arrived and so have the savings on all apparel and supplies online at the SF State bookstore.

Get more for your buck before the epic sales event online ends Friday, Nov. 30. From school supplies to gator gear, get your hands on authentic SF State merchandise for you and your loved ones this winter.

“Gifting SFSU gear to family and friends this season is a great way to show what SFSU means to you,” says Cameron Casey, manager of the SF State bookstore. “Whether it’s a gift of gratitude for a loved one supporting your educational journey, or just a way to show your Gator pride, you will find all sorts of emblematic merchandise to show you care.”

The sale was scheduled to end on Wednesday, Nov. 28, however the deals have extended until Friday. With the end of the semester approaching quickly, this will be the last sale of the year before the holiday break.

Casey reassures everyone that now is the time to take advantage of the Cyber Sale for your holiday shopping.